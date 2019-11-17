POMONA — Fantastic finishes and where to find them.
That would be Sunday in Pomona at the 55th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway.
Jianna Salinas, 22, was the improbable event winner in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class, knocking off three of the sports heavyweights along the way, while propelling Andrew Hines to his sixth national championship on a day when all hope seemed lost.
Robert Hight clinched his third Mello Yello national championship after his Funny Car died in the middle of the track during a burnout, allowing Jack Beckman to race unopposed for the event title.
Enders wrapped up her third national championship after beating Chris McGaha in the second round and then lost in the third round as her teammate, Jeg Coughlin Jr, went on the win the race and finish second on the season.
And Steve Torrence lost in the third round but won his second straight Top Fuel national championship after an ugly incident after beating Cameron Ferre in the opening round of Sunday’s final eliminations.
Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel, finishing the year three points behind Torrence.
It was one of the most unusual season finales in the history of drag racing.
Hines easily had the most nerve-racking day.
With eight event wins on the season and a big lead on former champions Matt Smith and Jerry Savoie, Hines had the easiest path to a championship.
That was before Sunday’s racing began.
After the first round, Hines chances suddenly went from great to awful.
In the first round, Hines had to get past 22-year-old rookie Salinas, the daughter of Top Fuel racer Mike Salinas.
But Hines red lighted, leaving him to hope and pray for Salinas to win the event.
If either Smith or Savoie went on to win the day, one of them would wrest the title away from Hines.
In the second round, Steve Johnson’s motorcycle broke and Salinas cruised past him for the win.
In the semifinal, Matt Smith’s bike started smoking midway down the track, knocking him out of championship contention.
Savoie was the only foe still alive. He just needed to beat the rookie for his second career title.
But Savoie’s motorcycle broke down before staging.
All Salinas had to do was make a clean solo run to win the event and give Hines the championship.
“Going into the first round, I felt pretty good. Really confident with the bike my guys gave me,” said Hines. “I feel really stupid for red lighting on the last day of the season in Pomona. I thought ‘we’re done.’ The rest of the day was agonizing. After that, I was Jianna’a biggest fan.”
You have free articles remaining.
“What an unbelievable day,” said Salinas. “On Saturday, I was just fighting to get into the field. I never thought I could pull this off but when it’s your day, it’s your day.”
There was an ugly incident after Torrence’s opening round win over Cameron Ferre.
Heated words were exchanged between the drivers. The argument ended with Torrence’s putting his hand in Ferre’s face and pushing him backwards.
“I’ve seen in on TV,” said Torrence. “Everybody hates me; I’m probably the most hated champion ever but nobody really knows what was said. I apologized to him. I shouldn't have let it happen.”
Torrence refused to elaborate further on the confrontation.
Torrence beat his closest challenger, Brittany Force in the second round, knoking her out of the championship chase.
He lost to Richie Crampton is the semifinals but still picked up enough points to clinch the title.
Kalitta then beat Crampton for the event win.
“It was exciting. I’m really proud of the effort my team put in today,” said Kalitta, whose engine exploded during his second round win but was back on the track with a rebuilt racer 55 minutes later. “It’s been a fun year but it shows you have to take advantage of every opportunity during the Countdown races.”
“It’s been really special to be part of a team that goes out and has the success we’ve had,” Torrence said. “It’s really special to win one championship, much less two and to do it back-to-back. I knew what we had to do and we were going to decide who had the best chance at it in the second round. The guys prevailed and gave me the race car, and I did the job I needed to do when I needed to do it."
Enders clinched her third championship after beating Chris McGaha in the quarterfinals before bowing out in the semis to Fernando Cuadra.
Enders teammate, Coughlin, later beat Cuadra for the race win.
“This one means a lot because of the valleys we’ve been through,” Enders said. “It was a challenge for us and I’m thrilled. It’s just an awesome feeling to be back on top, and it’s the reason why you never give up. Today ended up being a great day with us locking up our third championship and my teammate, Jeg Coughlin, winning the race and solidifying the second position."
“It was a tough race day, a lot of emotion going on,” said Coughlin. “It was a great weekend. It felt really good to bring home the win today.”
Hight clinched the Funny Car title after defeating Matt Hagan in the semis.
Hight then staged a long burnout before his final match against Jack Beckman and his car died.
“I have no idea what happened,” said Hight. “I wanted to do a big, old burnout for the fans. I started backing up and the car just died. I think I ran out of fuel.”
“I’ve never won in Funny Car in Pomona before. I’ve had such a great race car lately,” said Beckman. “When Robert’s car died, it worried me. You don’t want to go out there and at 500 feet get loose and run into his car. But I’m glad I legged it out (on his solo run) in the final. I got low ET (elapsed time) for race day. It was good for the fans.”
The champions have just over two months to enjoy their wins before they have to begin title defenses the weekend of Feb. 7-9, 2020, at the Lucas Oil Winternationals the weekend of Feb. 7-9, 2020 back in Pomona.