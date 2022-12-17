The Tommie Kunst Junior High School boys basketball team beat Fesler in a league game at TKJHS Wednesday night to win the league championship.
The Cougars finished 19-1, 16-1. As of Wednesday night, Orcutt Junior High School was in second place at 14-2 in league games.
The league included junior high schools in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Vandenberg Village.
"It's been a refreshing season," Tommie Kunst coach Kevin Smith, who teaches career explorations at the school, said before his team's last game of the season.
"After the last two seasons, Tommie Kunst was not allowed to play due to COVID restrictions. It's great to be in the gym again and seeing these kids get after it and learn the game of basketball."
Team members included Elijah Guerrero, Jaycob Rodriguez, Trae Lyghts, Lucas Rodriguez, Ricky Quintana, Gabriel Cardenas, Dominic Mora, Zavier Hernandez, Peter Rodriguez, Daniel Vargas and Andrew Rice.
Besides winning the league championship, the Cougars went 3-0 at the St. Patrick's Boys Basketball Tournament Invitational and won the tournament championship.
The tournament ran from Nov. 3-Nov. 5. Tommie Kunst defeated teams from Mission Prep Middle School, Laguna Middle School and Paulding Middle School.
"A lot of our boys play club basketball with the Huskies (club team)," said Smith. "Their knowledge and experience on the court the last few years definitely showed throughout the season."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.