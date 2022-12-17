The Tommie Kunst Junior High School boys basketball team beat Fesler in a league game at TKJHS Wednesday night to win the league championship.

The Cougars finished 19-1, 16-1. As of Wednesday night, Orcutt Junior High School was in second place at 14-2 in league games.

The league included junior high schools in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Lompoc and Vandenberg Village.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

