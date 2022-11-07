Pioneer Valley's boys water polo team won the last of its four closely contested games against Ocean League rival Nipomo this season at Arroyo Grande Saturday and advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.
The No. 5 Panthers edged the No. 4 Titans 4-3 in the quarterfinals. The teams split their four games for the season. None was decided by more than three goals.
Pioneer Valley 4, Nipomo 3
Victor Cambero scored twice, and Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Luis Padilla made 10 saves as the Panthers moved into the Division 3 semis in the first playoff appearance for a Pioneer Valley boys water polo team in school history.
Pioneer Valley edged No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 7-5 in the first round last Wednesday in the Panthers' first-ever playoff game. The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first quarter in that one.
The Titans held Pioneer Valley scoring leader Adrian Eisner scoreless, but Moises Ruelas and Nickolas Limon both tallied once as the Panthers prevailed. Eisner and Juan Diaz both had an assist for the Panthers.
Pioneer Valley (17-12) will play at top Division 3 seed Madera (15-12) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cabrillo 10, Golden West 6
The Conquistadores expanded a 6-3 halftime lead to 9-3 entering the fourth quarter and moved into the Division 3 semis.
Cabrillo (14-8) will play at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific (18-10) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Golden Valley finished 12-18.
Arroyo Grande 19, Bullard 7
The Eagles (24-7) shut out the Knights (15-9) in the first quarter Saturday and rolled into the semifinals.
Arroyo Grande led 5-0 after the first quarter and 13-2 at halftime.
The top seed in Division 1 will host No. 5 Clovis Buchanan (13-10) at 5:30 p.m. in the semis.
After a poor shooting night in their season opener two nights earlier, the Bulldogs (1-1) shot 52 percent from the floor (26-for-50) and beat the Panthers (0-2) in a non-league game at Hancock last Friday night.
The Bulldogs shot well on three-pointers, eight-for-20. Onias Outlaw led Hancock with 19 points on seven-for-eight shooting from the floor.
Hancock won despite Hartnell's Conner Brown scoring a game high 26 points. Brown went nine-for-15 from the floor and made seven of his eight free throws.
Other than Brown, the rest of the Hartnell team was a combined 14-for-40 from the floor. The Panthers put up 22 3-point shots and made just six.
Hancock starter Caleb Whalen shot 4-for-5 from the floor and finished with 10 points. Bulldogs reserve Quincy Bentley also scored 10 points.
Aaron Garibay finished with 14 points for Hartnell, and Raleigh Shippen had 11. Taevon Pierre-Luis snared a game high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who out-rebounded the Panthers 40-25.
Pierre-Luis and Hartnell's Abraham Rangel both had six assists. Four Hancock players blocked at least one Hartnell shot, and the Bulldogs blocked six shots on the night.
Hancock will host Gavilan at 5 p.m. Friday night in another non-league game.
Hancock 57, Los Angeles Harbor 41
The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 with a second straight non-conference win on the road, this time against the Seahawks (0-2).
Hancock led 19-6 after the first quarter, 37-20 at halftime and cruised to the win from there.
No Hancock statistics were available at press time. Jada Turner led the Seahawks with 28 points on 10-for-29 shooting from the floor. Hancock kept L.A. Harbor to 27.6 percent shooting (16-for-58) from the field. The Seahawks, who missed all of their eight 3-point shots, made half of their 18 free throws.
Hancock plays at host Monterey Peninsula at 6 p.m. Friday night in the Monterey Crossover Tournament.
The Lompoc girls tennis team's CIF Central Section Division 3 match at Kerman has been moved to later this week from its original Tuesday date because of rain forecast for the Kerman area that day.
The match will be either Wednesday or Thursday at a time TBA.
Lompoc, the No. 10 seed in the playoffs, made it to the championship match by winning at three higher seeds. Kerman is the top seed.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.