After a nearly year-long hiatus, high school sports are set to return this week.

Brian Wallace, the athletic director and cross country coach at Santa Maria High, confirmed Tuesday night that his Saints have scheduled a cross country dual against Ocean League foe Mission Prep. The dual is scheduled for Friday. Wallace said spectators are not allowed at the race at this time.

Sports in the area have been shut down since the middle of last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. This dual meet is the first known scheduled high school event in the area since the sports shutdown last year.

The last time these runners competed at the high school level was in the fall of 2019. The scheduled fall 2020 season was pushed back and hope for any type of season began to dim. But there's been quick progress over the last few weeks.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the regional stay-at-home orders late last month, that allowed certain sports to resume. With Santa Barbara County still in the purple tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines, only purple tier sports are currently allowed. That includes cross country.

Wallace said Friday's dual meet against Mission Prep will take place at the Saints' football stadium. Typically high school cross country races are held at parks or local tracks, such as the one at the Elks Unocal Events Center.

"We are just running on the track because our campus is under construction, but we will keep times and score," Wallace said in a text message.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were both under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order since mid-December. Gov. Newsom lifted that order on Jan. 25, moving the area to the purple tier of the state's reopening guidelines.

The sports that were categorized in that tier in the California Department of Public Health's guidelines can now resume.

The CDPH grouped sports like cross country, tennis, golf, swimming, and track and field into the purple tier as they're low-contact sports deemed less likely to aid the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom spoke on the current situation regarding high school athletics, stating that the recent conversation has centered around football and the hope to have a season before school is out in June. Two football players in the San Diego area filed a lawsuit suing the Newsom administration in the wake of the football season being delayed and possibly canceled.

"My team is in constant contact to trying to work through these tiers and a lot of this is driven by football and folks wanting to get a football season in," Newsom said outside the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday. "I'm sensitive to that. I not only have four kids that want to get educated but love sports. So I recognize all of the benefits, physical and mental, as well as the benefits of teachers and parents that have kids that are engaged in physical activities."

Newsom added on the potential return for youth and high school sports: "I'm very hopeful we can find a compromise here and I believe that's possible as long as these case rates continue to move in the direction they are."

The final high school contest in the area occurred on March 13, 2020.

In an email last Friday, John Davis, an assistant superintendent with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the Santa Maria high schools were working toward a return to competition.

"With the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order, high school athletics has been allowed to resume activities on a limited basis," Davis said. "In the SMJUHSD, this involves our purple tier sports programs: cross country, tennis, golf, swimming/diving and track and field.

"Currently, cross country is the only sport that has begun their competitive season. Dual meets are being scheduled, without spectators. Other purple tier sports are scheduled to launch later in February provided guidance does not change."

Cross country has been the main focus of those working to get local sports resuming as the CIF athletic calendars has that sport able to resume now. Other purple tier sports can start on Feb. 15, according to CIF season of sport calendars. Those sports are golf, tennis and swimming/diving.

If the area moves to the red tier, sports like baseball and softball could begin by March 20.

Football is currently an orange tier sport, along with soccer, volleyball and water polo. If the area were in the orange tier now, it could resume football, girls volleyball and water polo. Basketball and wrestling are yellow tier sports that are scheduled to begin on March 8 in the CIF Central Section.