Cabrillo has won a football game, a statement that hadn't rang true since Sept. 29, 2017.
Cabrillo beat Ojai Nordhoff 50-19 in its season-opening game Friday night at Huyck Stadium, ending the state's longest losing streak at 37 games.
Cabrillo beat Morro Bay 47-42 in September of 2017 and went on to lose its next 37 games, a streak spanning multiple coaches.
Mitch Crossley was hired as Cabrillo's coach this summer and promptly ended the losing streak.
Cabrillo junior quarterback Gage Mattis completed 13 of 19 passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior Ty Jacobson had two carries for 49 yards and Christopher Edwards had five carries for 49 yards.
Sophomore Blake Gregory had two catches for 75 yards, Jude Anderson, another sophomore, caught four passes for 33 yards. Carson Heath, Edwards, Robert Rojas and Thomas Kiesling also caught passes.
Senior Josh Zent was credited with 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and 12 tackles on the day. Rojas had 11 tackles. Jacobson had three TFLs as CJ Hawk and Aaron Coulter had two each.
The longest losing streak in California's history is 49 games set in 2008 by Pomona Ganesha. Perhaps the Conquistadores can string another win together. They'll play at Nipomo on Aug. 26. Nipomo, a Mountain League team, lost to San Luis Obispo 35-0 on Friday.