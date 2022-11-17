102122 Pioneer Santa Maria Football 11.jpg
Pioneer Valley High's Pepe Gonzalez checks in with the referee during a game against Santa Maria High on Oct. 21.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

There are three games involving area teams left in the football playoffs. One is in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section's Division 3 playoffs and two more are in the semis of the Division 5 playoffs.

Mission Prep, the top seed in Division 3, is coming off a convincing 35-14 win over Mountain League rival Arroyo Grande last week. The Royals (8-3) host No. 4 Delano Kennedy (9-2) in the semifinals.  

No. 8 Pioneer Valley, coming off a 9-7 upset win at previously unbeaten Bishop Union in the quarterfinals last Thursday night, will play at No. 4 Templeton in one semifinal. No. 2 Atascadero will host No. 3 Dos Palos in the other.

