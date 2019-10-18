Kenny Cress (75-34)
Righetti 28, Arroyo Grande 21
St. Joseph 24, Paso Robles 21
San Luis Obispo 32, Nipomo 18
Big up front. Those three words seem to always apply to Arroyo Grande High's football team. Righetti, though, has a pretty good offensive line itself.
Atascadero 21, Pioneer Valley 7
Lompoc 31, Santa Barbara 14
Santa Ynez 22, Cabrillo 7
San Marcos 22, Dos Pueblos 20
Santa Maria 35, Mission Prep 34
Templeton 42, Morro Bay 7
The Warriors finally slipped up against Paraclete two weeks ago, but they still hold the top spot in our power rankings.
Valley Christian Academy 50, Maricopa 35
Orcutt Academy 30, Riverdale Christian 28
Joe Bailey (73-36)
Righetti 35, Arroyo Grande 30
St. Joseph 21, Paso Robles 20
San Luis Obispo 44, Nipomo 22
Pioneer Valley 17, Atascadero 14
Lompoc 27, Santa Barbara 25
Santa Ynez 44, Cabrillo 12
San Marcos 45, Dos Pueblos 18
Mission Prep 44, Santa Maria 40
Templeton 55, Morro Bay 16
8-man
Valley Christian Academy 66, Maricopa 20
Riverdale Christian 35, Orcutt Academy 25