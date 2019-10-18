{{featured_button_text}}

Kenny Cress (75-34)

Righetti 28, Arroyo Grande 21

St. Joseph 24, Paso Robles 21

San Luis Obispo 32, Nipomo 18

Atascadero 21, Pioneer Valley 7

Lompoc 31, Santa Barbara 14

Santa Ynez 22, Cabrillo 7

San Marcos 22, Dos Pueblos 20

Santa Maria 35, Mission Prep 34

Templeton 42, Morro Bay 7

 Valley Christian Academy 50, Maricopa 35

Orcutt Academy 30, Riverdale Christian 28

Joe Bailey (73-36)

Righetti 35, Arroyo Grande 30

St. Joseph 21, Paso Robles 20

San Luis Obispo 44, Nipomo 22

Pioneer Valley 17, Atascadero 14

Lompoc 27, Santa Barbara 25

Santa Ynez 44, Cabrillo 12

San Marcos 45, Dos Pueblos 18

Mission Prep 44, Santa Maria 40

Templeton 55, Morro Bay 16

8-man

Valley Christian Academy 66, Maricopa 20

Riverdale Christian 35, Orcutt Academy 25

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

