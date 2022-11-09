110422 Clovis E SJ football 06.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph’s Darian Mensah celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against Clovis East in the first half. Mensah and the Knights play at Bakersfield Liberty in the quarterfinals. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Three area football teams and three northern San Luis Obispo County squads advanced through the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs last week and will play in quarterfinals Thursday.

The games were moved from Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

In Division 1, St. Joseph, coming off an impressive 41-6 win at home against Clovis East in the first round, will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty. In Division 3, No. 9 Arroyo Grande, coming off a 27-20 upset win at No. 8 Delano Chavez, will play at the top seed, Mountain League rival Mission Prep, which had a bye last week.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you