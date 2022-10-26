There will be no co-holder of the Mountain League football championship this year.

St. Joseph (8-1, 6-0) will play at Mission Prep (7-2, 6-0) Friday night in a regular season finale. All Mountain League teams have one regular season game left, and everyone other than St. Joseph and Mission Prep has at least two league losses. Paso Robles (6-3, 4-2) sits alone in third place. 

All 11-man area games this week are set for 7 p.m. Friday night kickoffs, and all are regular season finales.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

