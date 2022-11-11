Oakley Elementary's Sammy Soto Felix (right) is pursued by Sanchez Elementary defender Julian Montiel during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
Sanchez Elementary's Eduardo Hernandez stretches for the loose ball during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
Oakley Elementary quarterback Michael Vargas (with ball) races past Sanchez defender Israel Aguirre (3) during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
Oakley Elementary's Sammy Soto Felix (right) is pursued by Sanchez Elementary defender Julian Montiel during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
Sanchez Elementary's Eduardo Hernandez stretches for the loose ball during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
Oakley Elementary quarterback Michael Vargas (with ball) races past Sanchez defender Israel Aguirre (3) during Thursday night's Santa Maria-Bonita School District Flag Football Super Bowl. Oakley Elementary beat Sanchez Elementary 36-14.
The Oakley Dolphins and the Sanchez Lions played a spirited game at Pioneer Valley High School for the Super Bowl championship of the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School Flag Football League on a cold, windy Thursday night.
The Dolphins won 36-14. Michael Vargas ran for three touchdowns and threw to Christian Casteneda for another for the Dolphins, Sammy Soto returned an interception for another Dolphins score, and Sofia Abundiz had a big game on defense for Oakley.
Both teams finished 8-1. Sanchez, which came into the game unbeaten, beat Oakley during the regular season.
"I believe this is the first flag football team Oakley's ever had," said Erik Ramos, Oakley's assistant coach and teacher's aide at the school. Ramos is the Santa Maria High School girls basketball team's head coach.
The Dolphins overcame the wind and cold to prevail Thursday night.
"That was the coldest weather I've played in all year," Abundiz said afterward.
"That was the first time we've played on turf this year. It was fun. It's (a faster surface) than grass."
Soto intercepted two passes Thursday night.
"I knew where the passes were going," on the two picks, said Soto. "I just (read the routes the receivers ran)."
Michael Alonzo scored the Sanchez touchdowns, on runs of one and two yards in the first half.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Vargas ran in all three Oakley two-point conversions.
The Dolphins scored the first three times they had the ball. Vargas scored the first touchdown from four yards out and ran in the two-point conversion.
Alonzo scored from the Dolphins 1 on the Sanchez possession after the ensuing kickoff. A bad snap from center nixed the two-point Lions conversion try.
Vargas sprinted in from 20 yards out on the next Oakley possession. He ran in the two-point conversion then Hector Fuentes broke up a fourth down Lions pass in the end zone from the Oakley 3.
Vargas threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Casteneda. Alonzo answered for the Lions with a two-yard touchdown run then ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Sanchez deficit to 22-14. That was the score at halftime.
Soto picked off a Sanchez pass on the first possession of the second half and ran it in for a score. Vargas scored from 23 yards out, and the Dolphins defense posted a shutout in the second half.
Adran Escobar connected with Diana Ceja for 21 yards to the Oakley 39 on a Sanchez fourth quarter possession, but the Dolphins eventually stopped the drive.
"These kids have been practicing for two months, Sanchez came into the game undefeated, our kids did a good job. They played well in the cold," said Oakley head coach Tony Breska, who is a sixth grade teacher at the school.
Tucker Thompson, a teacher at the school, was the Sanchez coach.
Photos: Oakley tops Sanchez to win flag football Super Bowl
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.