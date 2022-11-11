The Oakley Dolphins and the Sanchez Lions played a spirited game at Pioneer Valley High School for the Super Bowl championship of the Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School Flag Football League on a cold, windy Thursday night.

The Dolphins won 36-14. Michael Vargas ran for three touchdowns and threw to Christian Casteneda for another for the Dolphins, Sammy Soto returned an interception for another Dolphins score, and Sofia Abundiz had a big game on defense for Oakley.

Both teams finished 8-1. Sanchez, which came into the game unbeaten, beat Oakley during the regular season.

