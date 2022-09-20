Brothers Matthew and Lucas Graack spend a lot of time together.

Besides family time at home and the time together at school, Matthew, a Righetti High School senior, and Lucas, a Righetti junior, line up right next to each other when their team competes on the gridiron.

Matthew and Lucas Graak are sons of veteran Righetti teacher, and former RHS athletic director, Joe Graack. Both are also starters on the left side of the Righetti football team's offensive line.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

