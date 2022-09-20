Brothers Matthew and Lucas Graack spend a lot of time together.
Besides family time at home and the time together at school, Matthew, a Righetti High School senior, and Lucas, a Righetti junior, line up right next to each other when their team competes on the gridiron.
Matthew and Lucas Graak are sons of veteran Righetti teacher, and former RHS athletic director, Joe Graack. Both are also starters on the left side of the Righetti football team's offensive line.
Matthew is a guard. Lucas is a tackle. Matthew leads the team in pancake blocks with six. The next highest Righetti lineman has two.
Matthew Graack's teammates thought enough of him before the 2022 season began to select him as one of the team's captains.
"I saw that as an opportunity to positively affect my team and my teammates," said Matthew Graack.
He is a three-year varsity player. "Matthew Graack is the heart and soul of this football team," said Righetti coach Tony Payne.
"Every practice, every game, the leadership, the effort, he pours 100 percent into all of it."
The older Graack brother is a football veteran. "I've been playing football since the eighth grade, since YFL with the Santa Maria Sooners," Matthew Graack said. As for Lucas, he has been playing for just two years.
So how did Lucas get started in the sport? Was Matthew the one who drew him into football? Lucas hesitated a bit when asked. But only for a bit.
Matthew Graack looked at his younger brother and laughed. "You'd BETTER say yes."
Lucas grinned and said yes.
In his first year of football, Lucas Graack saw the Warriors get hot at just the right time.
After winning one game during the regular season, Righetti took four straight and capped that run by cruising past Madera Liberty at Warrior Stadium to win the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship. The Warriors beat Irvine Northwood in the Division 5 state semifinals before falling to Atherton Sacred Heart Prep in the state divisional title game.
Lucas and his brother are both wrestlers. Lucas started his football career as the COVID-19 pandemic was still affecting high school sports scheduling.
Soon after his sophomore year of wrestling ended, Lucas Graack started prepping for his initial year of football, which would start that spring. "To get ready, I knew I'd really better start preparing early," he said.
When it comes to the Graack brothers' wrestling experience, Lucas Graack is the veteran of the two. He began wrestling when he was in eighth grade. Matthew Graack started his wrestling career when he was in high school.
Matthew, who is listed on the Righetti football roster at 6-feet-2, 270 pounds, wrestles at the heavyweight division. Lucas, who is listed at 6-3, 210, took a big jump up in weight class.
"I started in the 170's then moved up to the 220's," Lucas said.
"Justin Bronson, who is one of our (wrestling) coaches, really helped me when it came to having me pay attention to (the work I put in) the weight room, weight gain, all that," said Lucas Graack.
He and his brother have been cogs in a traditionally solid area wrestling program.
When it comes to football, "I would put my hand down next to Matthew Graack on that gridiron in any situation," said Payne.
