So you think our umpires are inept, and that you could do a much better job.
Here's your chance. Take advantage of it or don't come back for a year.
That is the message the Deptford Township, New Jersey, Little League has given to unruly spectators, according to an article from The Associated Press.
Fed up with the cursing at the volunteers who worked behind the plate as 10 and 11-year-olds played ball and out of patience when two umpires resigned after persistent spectator abuse, the article stated, league president Don Bozzuffi wrote an updated code of conduct.
It specified that any spectator deemed in violation would be banned from the stadium complex until three umpiring assignments were completed. If not, the person would be barred from any Deptford youth sports facilities for a year.
There you go.
You think the umps are terrible at their jobs? YOU go ahead and bend down hundreds of times in order to call balls and strikes. YOU go ahead and track all the various substitutions. YOU go ahead and subject yourself to possibly taking foul balls off your body.
YOU go ahead and subject yourself to abuse from fans (and possibly coaches) who think that every strike called on a pitch that might have been two inches above the strike zone, every ball called on a pitch that might have clipped the outer edge of the plate is an outrage.
Go ahead and do it three times or don't return for a year. That is the message the Deptford Little League sent.
The AP article stated that the league April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time to Bozzuffi. But apparently it caught people's attention. As well it should have.
The AP quoted Little League President Stephen D. Kenner as saying, "We applaud the volunteers at Deptford Township Little League for coming up with a creative, fun solution to shine a light on the importance of treating everyone with respect, on and off the Little League field."
Under the policy, the league doesn't exactly pull a loudmouthed dad from the stands to start calling balls and strikes. The article stated that Bozzuffi and the town's mayor teach a three-hour certification class each offender must complete before receiving an assignment.
First-time umps must pass a background check and complete an online concussion course. After that, a qualified umpire would be stationed next to the replacement ump for quality assurance.
In the Little League games I've covered around here, fans and coaches are (generally) pretty well-behaved - though one gentleman got the boot from a District 65 Tournament game some years ago after being far too verbally abusive toward the umps.
Last year during a tournament game, one fan did something he obviously shouldn't have and got the thumb.
Several years ago, one guy got ejected from an area youth softball tournament game in which the players, I believe, were 10 years old or younger. Though somehow, he made it back in.
During a local high school softball tournament several years ago, a coach said somberly to a fan, "The umpire says to leave or the game will be forfeited." The fan left.
Another fan objected with, "We can say stuff!"
Um. I know of no directive that instructs umpires with, "Spectators can say stuff at ballgames."
A replay system has been in effect in the Major Leagues for awhile now. Robo umps will likely be in the Majors soon and, with computerized strike zones, they are already calling balls and strikes in the Minors.
That's professional baseball, not Little League in which the players are several years away from receiving their driver's licenses, though a replay system has been in place in the Little League World Series for awhile. Yet, some fans seem to expect Little League umpiring at every level to be always near perfection.
The system in Deptford seems to be working. Since The Deptford Way grabbed national headlines, Bozzuffi told the AP, the league has gained three new umpires and more volunteers (apparently they haven't been sentenced) want to be trained.
Bozzuffi told the AP he doesn't want any fan to be ejected. He just wants them to think. Good move.