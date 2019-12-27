You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Bash: Monache in first, Righetti trailing in 2nd place after day one of The Bash

The Bash: Monache in first, Righetti trailing in 2nd place after day one of The Bash

{{featured_button_text}}

After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.

At press time, the Marauders led the Warriors 115.5-108 as competition in the championship quarterfinals at host Pioneer Valley was concluding.

The two-day tournament will resume at Pioneer Valley at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship semifinals and finals, as well as consolation matches set for that day.

+10
Photos: Day One at the Bash

Photos: Day One at the Bash

After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.

Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson was the long-time host of The Bash when he coached at Lemoore High School, and he picked up where he left off when he took over at Pioneer Valley.

Area wrestling teams will be well-represented in the semifinals. One 145-pound semi will pit top seed Matt Rodriguez against Lompoc junior Gracen Hayes.

“Working from the top position worked best for me today,” Rodriguez said after his day of wrestling was done Thursday.

“I’ve been wanting to work on my wrestling from the top,” said Rodriguez. The Righetti sophomore finished in the top 12 at the state meet last year. Rodriguez won both his Thursday matches by pin.

Hayes, a Lompoc junior, said working from the neutral position was a big success for him Thursday.

“I was just going for the takedown,” from a standing (neutral),” position, said Hayes.

Nipomo’s Jonathan Gallardo earned a spot in the 121-pound semis. He also liked wrestling from the neutral position.

“I was just going for the shot,” that would result in a takedown, Gallardo said.

Monache is in solid position to keep its lead. The Marauders have nine semifinalists to the Warriors’ six.

Here is a list of area semifinalists.

Lower weights: 107 pounds, Jeremy Oani of Righetti and Nathan Come, Arroyo Grande. 114:  Top seed Francisco Alcantar of Nipomo against Valentin Martinez of Santa Maria. 121: Gallardo against top seed Tyson Escobedo of Righetti.

At 133, Andy Ojeda if Pioneer Valley is in the semis. Jason Bautista of Righetti is a semifinalist at 139, while Rodriguez and Hayes will go against each other at 146.

Upper weights: Top seed Andrew Fragoso of Arroyo Grande is a semifinalist at 153 pounds. There are three semifinalists at 183: Top seed Justin Burdick of Nipomo, Kevin Ayala  of Pioneer Valley and Patrick Durham of Cabrillo.

Top seed Mason Garcia of Arroyo Grande is in the 196-pound semis. So is No. 2 seed Jesse Garza of Nipomo.

Julian Vea of Righetti and Jacob Medrano of St. Joseph are in the 221-pound semis. Righetti’s Josh Brown is a semifinalist at 286.

Photos: Day One at the Bash

After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.

At press time, the Marauders led the Warriors 115.5-108 as competition in the championship quarterfinals at host Pioneer Valley was concluding.

1 of 10
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News