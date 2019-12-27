The Bash: Monache in first, Righetti trailing in 2nd place after day one of The Bash

After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.

At press time, the Marauders led the Warriors 115.5-108 as competition in the championship quarterfinals at host Pioneer Valley was concluding.

The two-day tournament will resume at Pioneer Valley at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship semifinals and finals, as well as consolation matches set for that day.

Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson was the long-time host of The Bash when he coached at Lemoore High School, and he picked up where he left off when he took over at Pioneer Valley.

Area wrestling teams will be well-represented in the semifinals. One 145-pound semi will pit top seed Matt Rodriguez against Lompoc junior Gracen Hayes.

“Working from the top position worked best for me today,” Rodriguez said after his day of wrestling was done Thursday.

“I’ve been wanting to work on my wrestling from the top,” said Rodriguez. The Righetti sophomore finished in the top 12 at the state meet last year. Rodriguez won both his Thursday matches by pin.