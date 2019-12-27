The Bash: Monache in first, Righetti trailing in 2nd place after day one of The Bash

After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.
At press time, the Marauders led the Warriors 115.5-108 as competition in the championship quarterfinals at host Pioneer Valley was concluding.
The two-day tournament will resume at Pioneer Valley at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship semifinals and finals, as well as consolation matches set for that day.
After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.
Pioneer Valley coach Kent Olson was the long-time host of The Bash when he coached at Lemoore High School, and he picked up where he left off when he took over at Pioneer Valley.
Area wrestling teams will be well-represented in the semifinals. One 145-pound semi will pit top seed Matt Rodriguez against Lompoc junior Gracen Hayes.
“Working from the top position worked best for me today,” Rodriguez said after his day of wrestling was done Thursday.
“I’ve been wanting to work on my wrestling from the top,” said Rodriguez. The Righetti sophomore finished in the top 12 at the state meet last year. Rodriguez won both his Thursday matches by pin.
It's your chance to vote for who you think is the Central Coast Player of the Year!
Hayes, a Lompoc junior, said working from the neutral position was a big success for him Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was just going for the takedown,” from a standing (neutral),” position, said Hayes.
Nipomo’s Jonathan Gallardo earned a spot in the 121-pound semis. He also liked wrestling from the neutral position.
“I was just going for the shot,” that would result in a takedown, Gallardo said.
Monache is in solid position to keep its lead. The Marauders have nine semifinalists to the Warriors’ six.
The Saints' historic win, in front of a capacity crowd at Pioneer Valley on the Panthers' Senior Night, ranks as No. 9 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019, as determined by voting among the LCCN sports staff.
Here is a list of area semifinalists.
Lower weights: 107 pounds, Jeremy Oani of Righetti and Nathan Come, Arroyo Grande. 114: Top seed Francisco Alcantar of Nipomo against Valentin Martinez of Santa Maria. 121: Gallardo against top seed Tyson Escobedo of Righetti.
At 133, Andy Ojeda if Pioneer Valley is in the semis. Jason Bautista of Righetti is a semifinalist at 139, while Rodriguez and Hayes will go against each other at 146.
Upper weights: Top seed Andrew Fragoso of Arroyo Grande is a semifinalist at 153 pounds. There are three semifinalists at 183: Top seed Justin Burdick of Nipomo, Kevin Ayala of Pioneer Valley and Patrick Durham of Cabrillo.
Top seed Mason Garcia of Arroyo Grande is in the 196-pound semis. So is No. 2 seed Jesse Garza of Nipomo.
Julian Vea of Righetti and Jacob Medrano of St. Joseph are in the 221-pound semis. Righetti’s Josh Brown is a semifinalist at 286.
Photos: Day One at the Bash
After Righetti led most of the day, Porterville Monache passed the Warriors and moved into the lead Friday night at The Bash wrestling tournament.
At press time, the Marauders led the Warriors 115.5-108 as competition in the championship quarterfinals at host Pioneer Valley was concluding.