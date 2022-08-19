The high school football landscape has been constantly in motion over the last decade, with competitive equity driving much of the change.

The 2022 season, though, may feature the biggest one-year shift this century.

This season will look much different than the last. The main move behind the new feel to the area is the realignment of schools, with Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo re-joining athletic programs of the schools in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0