The Santa Ynez Pirates rolled to a big 14-4 non-league victory over the Paso Robles Bearcats Tuesday on the Pirates’ home courts in a girls tennis match Wednesday.
Pirates singles players won six of their nine sets while their doubles teams were even more dominant, winning eight of nine.
At No. 1 doubles, Tristan Bunderson and Sophia Curti swept their sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles team of Clara Newton and Lexi Hemming won two of three; 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 3, Mckenna Olsen and Emmy Withrow rolled to 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 wins.
Claire Collison, the No. 1 singles players, swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 while No. 2 Alexa Yacoub won once set and No. 3 Lauren Thorburn won two.
Santa Ynez (8-3) hosts Nordhoff on Thursday.