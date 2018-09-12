Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Santa Ynez High's Tristan Bunderson serves to Nipomo High's Taylor Kaiser during a non-league girls tennis match at Santa Ynez High School on Aug. 21. On Wednesday, Bunderson helped the Pirates top Paso Robles 14-4 in a non-league match. 

 Elliott Stern, Staff

The Santa Ynez Pirates rolled to a big 14-4 non-league victory over the Paso Robles Bearcats Tuesday on the Pirates’ home courts in a girls tennis match Wednesday.

Pirates singles players won six of their nine sets while their doubles teams were even more dominant, winning eight of nine.

At No. 1 doubles, Tristan Bunderson and Sophia Curti swept their sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The No. 2 doubles team of Clara Newton and Lexi Hemming won two of three; 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 3, Mckenna Olsen and Emmy Withrow rolled to 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 wins.

Claire Collison, the No. 1 singles players, swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 while No. 2 Alexa Yacoub won once set and No. 3 Lauren Thorburn won two.

Santa Ynez (8-3) hosts Nordhoff on Thursday.

Senior Sports Reporter