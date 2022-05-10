The Santa Ynez boys tennis team beat No. 3 seed Pasadena Maranatha 11-7 Monday in a CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal match at The Whittier Narrows Tennis Center.
"Our doubles were phenomenal today as we once again took 8 out of 9 sets in doubles," said Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson. "The stage was set in the first round as we went up 4-2 when our number three doubles team of Marc Westall and Luke Colin pulled out a close 6-4 victory over Maranatha’s number three team."
The second round was even 3-3 so the Pirates were up 7-5 heading into the final round.
"Maranatha had two very good singles players that won all their sets by a large margin, so we knew we had to get to 10 games in order to win as we would be down on total games if it went 9-9," Thompson said. "At 9-7 in the third round, Marc and Luc were tied 4-4 with Maranatha’s number two doubles team and our number two doubles team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad were tied 2-2 with Maranatha’s No. 1 team."
Thompson said Westall and Colin "played the heroes" as they pulled out their set 6-4 to send Santa Ynez to victory.
"Ethan and Jace pulled out their set 7-5 to round out the scoring at 11-7," Thompson said, adding, "our number one doubles team of Micah Thomas and Charlie Hoose were dominant winning their sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-1."
The Pirates are 19-5 overall and were set to play at Ojai Nordhoff in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Jacob Merrill, Noah Thompson and Luke Lockhart each won singles sets for the Pirates. Thomas and Hoose and Guillemin and Hurnblad each won all three of their sets while Westall and Colin won two of three.
Pirates looking for hoops coach
Santa Ynez High School has a boys varsity basketball head coach opening for the 2022-23 school year. Applications are open through May 13. For an application or questions about the position please email Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org.
Lompoc looking for coaches
Lompoc High School is looking for head coaches for both its boys and girls water polo teams.
The school is looking for a qualified coach with previous coaching experience preferred. Candidates should have strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills with knowledge of and the ability to teach and coach current trends in water polo at the varsity level.
Candidates must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in CPR/1st Aid, concussion protocol, sudden cardiac arrest awareness, heat illness prevention, child abuse reporting, sexual harassment prevention, COVID safety training, bloodborne pathogens and CIF fundamentals of coaching.
The duties and responsibilities of applicants will include helping coordinate, manage and evaluate the water polo program; communicate effectively with student athletes, staff, parents, community and media; conduct practices and competition in a manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement.
Candidates also must serve as an exemplary role model for high school students
The position includes a stipend: Step 1 is $3,708 and Step 2 is $4,121.
For an application and/or more information contact, Claudia Terrones, the athletic director at Lompoc High School. Her email is terrones.claudia@lusd.org and she can be reached (805) 742-3073.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.