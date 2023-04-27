The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team eased to a 7-2 win over No. 6 Tulare Mission Oak at Santa Maria Country Club to move into the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.
The Spartans became the second boys tennis team in school history to advance to a semis. Now, the question is, will Orcutt get to PLAY in the semis?
The semifinals are set for 4 p.m. next Tuesday, and the 12-6 Spartans will either play at No. 2 Kerman or host No. 10 Templeton at SMCC - if they can get around national AP testing that is set for Monday-through-Wednesday at Orcutt Academy next week.
Virtually the entire Orcutt team is slated to take the AP test. "We do have options," said Spartans coach Art Lopez.
"I trust my principal, I trust my athletic director. We'll see what the final outcome is."
After the Hawks (16-8) stayed close early, there was no doubt as to what the final outcome at SMCC Thursday would be as all six Orcutt Academy singles players won their matches in straight sets.
Luke Fina dropped the first two games of the No. 2 singles match against Mission Oak's Yufan He then eventually won 6-2, 6-2. Spartans Matthew Fina, at No. 5 singles, and Dario Lopez, at No. 6, were both in tight matches early.
Matthew Fina eventually won 6-3, 6-1 and Lopez won 6-4, 6-3. Ari Sherman, at No. 1 singles, Etienne Maletz, at No. 3, and Sean Fina, at No. 4, were in control early and stayed there. None of them lost more than four games total.
With the match outcome settled by the end of singles, the doubles teams played eight-game pro set matches, as agreed to by both coaches. Orcutt's Abou El Keir and Ilir Traga won 8-5 at No. 1. Mission Oak's Adyn Richmond and Seth Reis won 8-2 at No. 2, and Hawks Kenny Castro and Kyle Steed won 8-0 at No. 3.
"There were some nerves on our part early," Lopez said afterward. "There are going to be nerves when you are playing for a chance to get to the semifinals.
"Mission Oak is a little stronger than Tulare Western (whom the Spartans beat in the first round, in which OA's singles players lost 10 games total), a little more consistent," said Lopez. "Mission Oak never quit."
Lopez said, "I'm very happy with how our team has progressed. We struggled a little bit early in the season. We weren't bad, but we were making a lot of little mistakes. The boys are not making the little mistakes now that they were making early in the season."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.