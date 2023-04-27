042723 OAHS CIF tennis 01
Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez saw his team advance to the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals on Thursday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team eased to a 7-2 win over No. 6 Tulare Mission Oak at Santa Maria Country Club to move into the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

The Spartans became the second boys tennis team in school history to advance to a semis. Now, the question is, will Orcutt get to PLAY in the semis?

The semifinals are set for 4 p.m. next Tuesday, and the 12-6 Spartans will either play at No. 2 Kerman or host No. 10 Templeton at SMCC - if they can get around national AP testing that is set for Monday-through-Wednesday at Orcutt Academy next week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

