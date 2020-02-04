Swimming: Lompoc's Tsunami Aquatics to host 2020 Coastal Championships starting Friday

Lompoc Tsunami Aquatics will host the 2020 Coastal Committee Championship from Friday through Sunday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Coastal Committee, which is represented by more than 30 teams, is part of Southern California Swimming, a local committee of USA Swimming. The committee covers an area from Paso Robles to Sherman Oaks.
This is the first time Lompoc Tsunami Aquatics will host Coastal Committee Championships. The event is slated to bring hundreds of competitors to Lompoc and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Friday night will feature distance events under the lights. Saturday and Sunday will have a preliminary morning session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A championship session will begin at 5 p.m. each evening.
The meet will feature the top age-group swimmers in the committee that range from 5 to 18. Swimmers will compete in set age group brackets: 5-8, 7-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Awards will be offered for each event and an overall team award will go to the first-place team.