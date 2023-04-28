The San Luis Obispo girls edged Righetti and the Tigers boys swam away with league championships at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo out-scored runner-up Righetti 586.5-522 in the girls meet, and the San Luis Obispo boys out-scored runner-up Arroyo Grande 567-502.

The Righetti girls had several highlights. The 200 medley relay team of Madi Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Sasha Martinez won in a league and pool record 1 minute, 57.40 seconds. Piasai and Bravo-Guzman went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, with Piasai winning in a pool and league record 57.73. Bravo-Guzman finished second in 58.16.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

