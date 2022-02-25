Righetti's Dominic Mendez will wrestle in the state semifinals Saturday.
Teammate Matthew Rodriguez will join him.
Both Righetti seniors advanced to the semis at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield Friday afternoon.
Mendez, who has signed to wrestle for Cal Poly, is competing in the 113-pound weight class while Rodriguez is in the 145-pound class.
Mendez and Rodriguez have both placed in state before, with Mendez taking fourth and Rodriguez finishing in eighth when they were both sophomores in 2020.
The semifinals are slated to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Rodriguez took down Poway's Noah Tolentino, an Oregon State commit, in the quarterfinals on Friday, scoring a 4-3 victory. Rodriguez was down 2-0 after a Tolentino takedown and scored two reversals to come back and beat Tolentino, scoring a reversal with six seconds left in the third period. Tolentino was the No. 2 seed at 145 pounds and Rodriguez was seeded seventh.
Rodriguez will face Clovis Buchanan's Kyler Lake, who is the No. 6 seed, in the semifinals. The other semifinal at 145 pounds features No. 5 seed Zach Parker of Fountain Valley and No. 1 seed Miguel Estrada, a sophomore from Bakersfield Frontier.
In the 113-pound semifinals, Mendez will face No. 3 seed Elijah Cortez of Gilroy. Mendez beat Bakersfield's Aiden Simmons 7-1, scoring two takedowns and a near fall to win in the quarterfinals. No. 1 seed Joey Cruz of Clovis North will face No. 4 seed Koda Holeman of Clovis in the other semifinal.
The last Righetti wrestler to win a state championship was Luke Wilson at 152 pounds in 2013.
Nipomo's Austria Holland was in the quarterfinals of the girls competition, where she lost to Sobrato's Nyla Valencia 4-0. She was then in the consolation round of eight.
College baseball
Bulldogs rout Moorpark
The Hancock College baseball program used a two-run single from Evan Steinberger to top Moorpark College 4-1 at John Osborne Field on Thursday.
Both teams were scoreless through the first five innings of action, but the Raiders (3-11, 1-1 WSC) were able to find their way on the board first after squeaking one run in during the sixth frame.
Trenton Pallas knotted the score in the seventh after notching a sacrifice hit that plated one. Steinberger came through in the eighth and put Hancock (9-4, 1-1 WSC) ahead with the single that scored two, while Jacob Ortega added to the cushion just one inning later by going the distance over the right field fence.
Steinberger, Ortega and Dylan Howell led the Bulldogs with one hit apiece in the low-hitting affair. Jacob Steels registered one stolen base and scored one run after being walked three times.
Nate Wenzel (3-1) secured the victory after he struck out eight batters and surrendered just one earned run through seven innings on the bump. Lucas Earle entered in relief for the final two innings and was credited with the save after sitting down two batters and allowing one hit.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Saturday to close out the three-game series against Moorpark on the road.