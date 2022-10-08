092322 AGHS SJHS FTB 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah looks to pass during the Sept. 23 game against Arroyo Grande. Mensah accounted for four touchdowns in the 38-10 win at Paso Robles on Friday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

It shouldn't be this easy to look this dominant against the area's toughest competition.

But St. Joseph is doing it. The Knights built up a 28-7 first-quarter lead against Paso Robles and rolled to a 38-10 road win Friday night.

The Knights are now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Mountain League play. 

