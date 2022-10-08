It shouldn't be this easy to look this dominant against the area's toughest competition.
But St. Joseph is doing it. The Knights built up a 28-7 first-quarter lead against Paso Robles and rolled to a 38-10 road win Friday night.
The Knights are now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Mountain League play.
Darian Mensah had three first-quarter touchdowns. He threw a 55-yard pass to Collin Fasse for the game's first score and Carter Vargas scored from five yards out to put the Knights up 14-0.
Paso Robles cut the deficit to 14-7 on a Connor Bowman run and Mensah again connected with Fasse for a 68-yard touchdown to put the Knights up 21-7.
Mensah then threw to Oscar Magallon for a 17-yard touchdown connection and a 28-7 lead. Mensah scored again, this time on a 12-yard run to put the Knights up 35-10 in the second quarter. Zeke Nelson gave the Knights a 38-10 lead in the third quarter on a field goal and that was it for the scoring.
St. Joseph has out-scored its opposition 252-88 on the season and has won four straight after dropping a non-league game at Newbury Park last month.
The Knights started league play with a 42-0 rout of winless Nipomo. Then smashed Arroyo Grande 52-17 and took care of Santa Ynez 42-7 before beating Paso Robles Friday night.
The rest of the schedule is intriguing. The Knights play at rival Righetti on Friday in the annual Battle for the Shield and then host Lompoc on Oct. 21. They then have what could be a huge clash at Mission Prep in the regular season finale on Oct. 28.
Righetti dropped to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in league with a 28-7 loss at Arroyo Grande on Friday. The Warriors have been out-scored 211-93 on the season and have lost four straight.
Lompoc is 5-2 overall but 2-2 in league. Mission Prep is 5-2 overall and 4-0 in league games.