St. Joseph's Grace Mensah signs with Oregon while Candace Kpetikou inks with Washington State

St. Joseph High School seniors Grace Mensah and Candace Kpetikou will go the Pac-12 route when it comes to their academic and athletic careers after they leave St. Joseph.
Mensah will play soccer at Oregon. Kpetikou will play basketball for Washington State. A signing ceremony for the two was held in the St. Joseph library Wednesday night.
Kpetikou is a 6-foot-3 center for the St. Joseph girls basketball team. Mensah is a forward for the St. Joseph soccer team. Both have earned All-Mountain League honors, and both said they will likely play their high school positions in college.
Kpetikou said that originally, "It had been my dream to play at Arizona State." After she visited Washington State, she said, she decided that her dream of an ideal college life could be best fulfilled there.
"It's a beautiful campus, and a small town (Pullman, in Eastern Washington), which I like," said Kpetitkou. "It's a great community. Plus, there are exchange students there, and that will help me feel more at home."
Kritikou is a native of Benin. She said Washington State gave her a full ride scholarship. For Mensah, "It was pretty close to a full ride," that Oregon gave her. "I only have to pay about a couple thousand dollars my freshman year."
Kpetikou will start her third year on the St. Joseph girls basketball varsity when the Knights, under new coach Kristina Santiago, start their 2022-23 campaign.
Mensah, who is St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah's sister, played for two years on the San Luis Obispo girls soccer team's varsity before she came to St. Joseph where she starred for the Knights last season.
"I visited the campus Sept. 29, and that's what really made me decide to go there. It's a beautiful place, and I like how it takes care of athletes. It's a really good environment for soccer."
Mensah said she had conversations with Fresno State and Cal but, "Oregon was really my No. 1 choice."
Kpetikou said Washington State coach Mary Camille Ethridge and Cougars player Bella Murakacete were the ones she talked to before deciding on Washington State. Kpetikou said Murakacete is a native of Rwanda.
Kpetikou thanked St. Joseph athletic Tom Mott before the signing ceremony. "If it wasn't for that man, I would not have had this opportunity, would not have been signing with WSU," she told a sizable crowd in the library.
Mensah will study biology at Oregon. Kpetikou will study archeology at Washington State.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.