top story

St. Joseph's Grace Mensah signs with Oregon while Candace Kpetikou inks with Washington State

St. Joseph High School seniors Grace Mensah and Candace Kpetikou will go the Pac-12 route when it comes to their academic and athletic careers after they leave St. Joseph.

Mensah will play soccer at Oregon. Kpetikou will play basketball for Washington State. A signing ceremony for the two was held in the St. Joseph library Wednesday night.

Kpetikou is a 6-foot-3 center for the St. Joseph girls basketball team. Mensah is a forward for the St. Joseph soccer team. Both have earned All-Mountain League honors, and both said they will likely play their high school positions in college.

111722 Mensah Kpetikou Sign 03
St. Joseph's Candace Kpetikou has signed to play basketball at Washington State. 

