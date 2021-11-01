For the first time this year, a pair of schoolmates swept the Athlete of the Week awards at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table. St. Joseph volleyball standout Bailey Woodside was named the Female Athlete of the Week at Monday's luncheon while St. Joseph football lineman Makai Sat was named the Male Athlete of the Week at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Woodside powered the Knights in their 3-1 win over Hanford in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs last week and then helped them sweep Kingsburg on the road in the quarterfinals. Woodside had 21 kills against the Bullpups, though she noted her best friend and the team's setter, Catherine Noe, was just as instrumental in the team winning and her landing the individual accolade. "Not only is she my best friend, but she's my setter. We've been playing together since the fifth grade," Woodside said. "It's super cool being able to come here and celebrate this with her and doing this together." The Knights were set to play at Tulare Western in the semifinals on Tuesday. St. Joseph athletic director said this may be the first time in school history that the Knights' girls volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals. Sat, meanwhile, was chosen by coach Pepe Villaseñor after the St. Joseph rushing attack had its way with rival Righetti in the 26-7 win in the 'Battle for the Shield' game on Friday. The Knights scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground as Sat led the offensive line's dominant performance. "Makai has been an All-League starter since his freshman year and is one of the main reasons (running backs) Carter Vargas and Malakai Langley have had good seasons," coach Pepe Villaseñor said. "He is the heart of our team." "It means a lot," Makai replied when asked what it means to hear his head coach say that about him. "I love Pepe and him saying that just means a lot to me." Not only did Sat open up holes for the running backs last week, he also had a chance to get his hands on the ball as he scooped up a fumble and rumbled downfield for a gain. The stadium lit up when multiple defenders tried to take down the 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle. "That was surreal," Sat said. "I saw the ball and I looked at it for a second and just picked it up. I didn't know what to do, I just ran since it was my first time with the ball." Sat said he hasn't lobbied Villaseñor for a goal line carry just yet. "That would be cool though," he said. There was a bit of a Halloween hangover at Monday's luncheon as only a few schools attended: St. Joseph, Lompoc, Pioneer Valley and VCA. Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones had a trio of unique football players in attendance, with kicker Samantha Osorio and foreign exchange students Jasper Sandvoss and Danilo Stanojevic, who are both from Germany. Sandvoss and Stanojevic both got to play in Friday's 60-7 win over Dos Pueblos, with Stanojevic making a tackle and Sandvoss doing well in coverage on defense. Osorio kicked five extra points in the frosh/soph game against Dos Pueblos on Thursday and then made two more in the varsity game on Friday.
"Samantha is our backup kicker and she's only a sophomore," Terrones said. "She played last year and had about 10 PATs. We're really excited about her and she also does soccer and track." Athletic director Tom Mott brought Sat and Woodside and their teammates, Travis Royal and Noe. Royal had two interceptions in the win over Righetti last week and Noe has been the Knights' top setter for multiple seasons on the varsity level. Noe hopes to attend the University of North Carolina. The Knight football team is set to play at Fresno Bullard in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs on Friday. The always reliable Anthony Morales and Johnny Ruiz, Pioneer Valley's AD and assistant AD respectively, along with girls golf coach Marcus Guzman, brought the PVHS girls golf team. Guzman introduced Katrina Mata, Marissa Dollinger, Moniah Marquez, Bella Zaragoza, Meghan Contreras and Jennifer Curiel. Dollinger, a sophomore returner, earned First Team All-League this season and Mata and Contreras earned Second Team All-League honors. Contreras was the first golfer at the school to earn medalist honors at the CIF Finals last week. Pete Fortier, the school's football coach and AD, brought players Nathan Morgret and James Fakoury. Morgret, a tight end and defensive end, caught a touchdown in the Lions' 75-14 win over Maricopa last Thursday. Fakoury had to sit out some of the season in order to turn old enough to play varsity football this fall. He had a touchdown catch against Coast Union. The Lions (5-2) start the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs Friday on the road against Cornerstone Christian in Wildomar (3-5).
Photos: VCA rolls past Maricopa 75-14
102821 VCA 01.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 02.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Josiah Heller breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 03.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders hurdles a defender during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 04.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jordan Tittes causes a fumble during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 05.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Cole Simms carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 06.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 07.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 08.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's James Fakoury runs with the ball after a reception during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 09.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy players during Thursday's game against Maricopa.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 10.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Sean Swain delivers a pass during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 11.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Tristan Fortier kicks an extra point during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 12.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Josiah Heller carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 13.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders knocks the ball loose during a kick return in Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 14.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Maricopa's Westin Terry carries the ball during Thursday's game against VCA.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 15.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Sean Swain recovers a fumble during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 16.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jordan Tittes and Sean Swain make a tackle on Westin Terry during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102821 VCA 17.JPG
Updated
Oct 28, 2021
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders carries the ball during Thursday's 75-14 win over Maricopa in a Coast Valley League game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Lompoc hosts Dos Pueblos in season finale
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 01.jpg
Updated
53 min ago
Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. (20) gets tackled by Dos Pueblos linebacker David Buso during Friday night's home game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky, Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 02.jpg
Updated
53 min ago
Lompoc High wide receiver Marcos Maya (5) is brought down by Dos Pueblos High School defender Ryan Orozco during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 03.jpg
Updated
51 min ago
Lompoc High School running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. tries to escape the tackle of a Dos Pueblos High defender during Friday night's game at Lompoc High.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 04.jpg
Updated
51 min ago
Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. (20) is stopped by a Dos Pueblos defender during Friday night's home game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 05.jpg
Updated
51 min ago
Dos Pueblos wide receiver Dylan Orquiola (10) just misses a pass as Lompoc's Andrew Gaitan (25) defends during Friday night's game at Lompoc High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 06.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 07.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High School quarterback Cavin Ross (13) maneuvers around a Dos Pueblos defender during Friday night's game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 08.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High wide receiver Marcos Maya (5) tries to evade a Dos Pueblos High defender during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 09.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc physician Dr. Michael Gill (second from left) is honored during Lompoc High's halftime for 35 years of service as the team physician. From left are Lompoc High School principal Celeste Pico, Dr. Gill, Paul Bommersbach (previous Lompoc High Principal and now coordinator for the Lompoc School District, and Athletic Director Claudia Terrones.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 10.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High's Deville Dickerson waits for instruction from the sidelines during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 11.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High School quarterback Cavin Ross (13) moves the ball upfield during Friday night's game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 12.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High's Andrew Porter (in gray) is brought down by a Dos Pueblos High defender during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 13.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High wide receiver Marcos Maya (5) is brought down by a Dos Pueblos High School defender during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 14.jpg
Updated
2 hrs ago
Lompoc High wide receiver Marcos Maya (5) is brought down by Dos Pueblos High School defender Ryan Orozco during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 15.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High wide receiver Marcos Maya (5) is brought down by Dos Pueblos High School defender Ryan Orozco during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 16.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. (20) gets tackled by Dos Pueblos linebacker David Buso during Friday night's home game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 17.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High players prepare for kick off during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 18.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High's Deville Dickerson (10) leaps to make the catch over Dos Pueblos defenders Eric Roldan (28) and Nicolas Rodriguez (21) during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 19.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Dos Pueblos wide receiver Kian Greene (in white) is brought down by a host of Lompoc Braves during Friday night's game at Lompoc High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 20.jpg
Updated
53 min ago
Lompoc High's Andrew Porter (in gray) is stopped by a Dos Pueblos High defender during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 21.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 22.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Dos Pueblos wide receiver Kian Greene (in white) is tackled by Lompoc High defender Andrew Gaitan during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 23.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. runs an interception back for a touchdown during Friday night's home game in Lompoc.
David DuBransky Contributor
102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 24.jpg
Updated
Oct 30, 2021
Lompoc High's Deville Dickerson (10) moves the ball upfield during Friday night's home game at Huyck Stadium.
David DuBransky Contributor
Photos: St. Joseph hosts Righetti in 'Battle for the Shield
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 01.JPG
Updated
5 min ago
St. Joseph Malakai Langley carries the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 26-7, their seventh straight victory over the Warriors. They also finished 4-1 in league to claim a share of the league championship.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 02.JPG
Updated
5 min ago
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas reacts after one of his three first-half touchdowns in Friday's 26-7 win over Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 03.JPG
Updated
5 min ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley is brought down by Righetti's Case Bishop during Friday's Mountain League game. The Knights won 26-7, their seventh straight victory over the Warriors. They also finished 4-1 in league to claim a share of the league championship.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 04.JPG
Updated
5 min ago
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia runs after catching a pass during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 05.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez is hit by St. Joseph's Nate Steenerson during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 06.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez runs with the ball during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 07.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas reacts after his first touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 08.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia celebrates after Carter Vargas (21) scored during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 09.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin runs with the ball during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 10.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley is brought down by Case Bishop during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 11.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Ryan Boivin carries the ball against St. Joseph's Brian Ventura during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 12.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Bradley Spence carries the ball during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 13.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia carries the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 14.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's cheerleader at halftime of Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 15.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Vashti Altheide leads the Knights' cheerleaders during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 16.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's cheerleaders at halftime of Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 17.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 18.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's CIF Central Section Division 2 champion girls golf team is honor at halftime of Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. Pictured is Jim Fosdick, Danielle Morroquin, Kaitlyn Nunez, Macie Taylor, Emily Ramirez, Bella Aldridge and Annie Heybl.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 19.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Joaquin Cuevas scored a rushing touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 20.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas carries the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 21.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah hands off to Carter Vargas during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 22.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Oscar Magallon after almost intercepting a Righetti pass during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 23.JPG
Updated
7 min ago
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights open their playoffs at Fresno Bullard on Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 24.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah signals to the sideline during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 25.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti players and coaches prepare for a foggy game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 26.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph captains Travis Royal and Chris Miller at the coin toss during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 27.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph players enter the field during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 28.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's student section during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 29.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti fans during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 30.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas after scoring one of his three touchdowns during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 31.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
Righetti's Elias Martinez carries the ball during Friday's league game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102921 ERHS SJHS FB 32.JPG
Updated
Oct 29, 2021
St. Joseph's Isaiah Maycotte carries during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti.
Joe Bailey, Staff