St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno reacts after making a big tackle during the game against San Jose Santa Teresa in September. Moreno has been voted Player of the Week after leading the Knights' defense in the 28-0 win over Pioneer Valley on Oct. 22.
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno during the game against Arroyo Grande on Oct. 9. Moreno helped the St. Joseph defense shut out Pioneer Valley in a 28-0 win last Friday. He's a nominee for Player of the Week.
Joe Bailey, Staff
It took most of the season, but St. Joseph High School's football team has its first Player of the Week winner.
After powering the St. Joseph defense in a 28-0 win over Pioneer Valley on Oct. 22, Knights linebacker Anthony Moreno was selected as a nominee. From Tuesday evening to Friday afternoon, Moreno racked up a total of 412 votes, easily out-pacing the competition.
Lompoc's Cavin Ross finished second with 266 total votes and Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred was third with 193 total votes, followed by teammate Isaac Moran, a junior linebacker at Santa Ynez, who had 140 votes.
Valley Christian Academy quarterback Sean Swain was fifth with 121 total votes and Arroyo Grande's Max Perrett and Lompoc's Deville Dickerson rounded out the finishers.
Moreno helped the Knights not only score their first Player of the Week win of the season, but their first shutout of the year. It's the third shutout defeat for the Panthers, who've scored just 39 points in seven games this season.
According to longtime sports writer Kenny Cress, who saw the shutout win first-hand, Moreno made plays all over the field as the Knights kept the Panthers to 70 yards in the first half. Pioneer Valley had 118 yards of offense for the game, per Cress.
“You always want to be playing your best football going into week 10 and the playoffs, and we are doing that,” Moreno told Cress after the Knights scored a Mountain League win.
Ross finished second in the voting after one of the more spectacular individual performances you'll see from two teammates.
Ross threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns in the 64-28 win over Oxnard on Oct. 22. He also ran for another score, giving him six touchdowns accounted for in that game. Dickerson, Ross's Lompoc teammate, scored five touchdowns himself. He caught three touchdown passes from Ross, ran for another and scored on a kick return. Dickerson was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Oct. 25 for his performance.
Gildred helped Santa Ynez rout Oxnard Channel Islands 47-7 by throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another as the Pirates clinched a playoff berth. Moran, a junior, helped power the Pirate defense, finishing the game with 14 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a sack.
Swain earned a nomination after he threw for 177 yards and two scores and also rushed for two touchdowns in an 88-56 loss at Coast Union on Oct. 23.
Perrett, Arroyo Grande's junior quarterback, topped 200 yards passing and threw two scores as the Eagles rolled to a 37-14 win Saturday against Nipomo.
With the Moreno victory, every school in the Santa Maria Valley now has a Player of the Week winner. Righetti has three, with Braden Claborn, Elias Martinez and Ryan Boivin winning the award earlier this season. Santa Maria's Jacob Nava took the honor after the first week of the season after a 3-0 win over East Bakersfield.
Valley Christian's Jacob Sanders won the award as did Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller. Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava was also voted Player of the Week.
The only athletes to win Player of the Week this fall outside of the Santa Maria Valley are from Santa Ynez as Gildred and kicker Leo Valencia both won the honor earlier this season.