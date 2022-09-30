Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez.

And it was.

St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. 

