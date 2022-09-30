Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez.
St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play.
Santa Ynez is now 4-2 and 1-2 in league. The Pirates' league losses are to the two unbeatens in league as they lost 32-27 to Mission Prep on Sept. 16.
Santa Ynez routed Righetti 31-11 last week. Mission Prep handed Paso Robles its first league loss Friday, rolling 28-7.
St. Joseph heads to Paso Robles (4-2, 2-1) next week while Santa Ynez head to winless Nipomo (0-6, 0-3), which lost 53-0 to Arroyo Grande (2-4, 1-2) Friday.
St. Joseph relied mainly on its ground game against the Pirates. Aaron Fierro capped a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Carter Vargas then scored on a 21-yard run to give the Knights a 14-0 advantage.
The Pirates eventually recovered a St. Joseph fumble, but Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred was intercepted by Jeremiah Philson later in the second quarter. Then Santa Ynez intercepted a St. Joseph pass to set up Gildred's touchdown pass to Daulton Beard with three minutes left in the first half, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
The Knights, though, weren't content with a one-score lead heading to halftime. They marched down the field and scored on another Vargas run, this time from five yards out.
The Pirates missed a field goal just before half and the Knights took a 21-7 lead into the break.
St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah got the second-half scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Knights were on their way with a 28-7 lead.
Oscar Magallon intercepted a Santa Ynez pass and Carter Vargas scored another rushing touchdown for a 35-7 lead.
Tanner Wood then scored on a 4-yard run and the Knights led 42-7 with about five minutes left in the game.
Beard, the star receiver for Santa Ynez, had seven catches for 103 yards and the lone Pirate touchdown.
The Knights have now out-scored their opponents 214-78 in their six games.
They close out the regular season with games at Paso Robles and Righetti, they then host Lompoc on Oct. 21 and play at Mission Prep on Oct. 28.
Santa Ynez should get back in the win column against Nipomo next week, but then close out the season at home against Paso Robles and at Arroyo Grande and Lompoc.
Photos: Lompoc bounces back with big win over Righetti
Lompoc’s quarterback Cavin Ross stiff arms Righetti’s Brian Monighetti.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado stops Righetti’s Isaiah Abrigo (7).
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti’s quarterback Braden Claborn gets pushed out of bounds by Lompoc’s Andrew Gaitan and Jacob Escobedo.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Anthony Alonzo runs against Righetti.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Axel Adame picks up a blocked Righetti punt.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Jacob Manzo gets hit by Righetti’s Javier Solomon Prado as he tries to catch a pass.2
Len Wood Contributor
Righetti’s Richard Cardenas cuts between Lompoc defenders.
Len Wood Contributor
Righetti’s Brian Monighetti runs against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc’s Anthony Alonzo tries to get past Righetti’s Brian Monighetti.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc’s Nelson Maldonado and Rudy Elizondo celebrate Maldonado’s touchdown against Righetti.
Len Wood Contributor
Righetti’s Vance Abercrombie runs against Lompoc’s Darius Ericksen, right.
Len Wood Contributor
Righetti’s Ethan Sunderhaus runs against Lompoc.
Len Wood Contributor
Lompoc dance team members perform at halftime.
Len Wood Contributor
Righetti’s Isaiah Abrigo hangs on to a pass against Lompoc’s Andrew Gaitan, converting on a fourth down play.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria hosts Morro Bay on Homecoming
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza (20) tries to escape the grip of a Morro Bay defender during Friday night's home game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High defender Aldo Ariaza (20) puts a stop to Morro Bay wide receiver Aiden Blackwood's run during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Morro Bay's Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Armando Silva (75) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Edgar Preciado (9) is brought down by Morro Bay defender Shawn Shaffer during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Diego De Leon (9) leaps for the deep pass during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay wide receiver Caleb Calhoun (6) is brought down by Saints defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay's Nami Hoag is tackled by Santa Maria's Botros Akkari during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria's Malachai Jordan (2) and Frankie Alcala (8) celebrate after Jordan's touchdown during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza races upfield during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza is brought down by a Morro Bay High defender during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High quarterback Josue Elena looks for an open man during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay wide receiver Caleb Calhoun (6) is stopped by Santa Maria defender Javier Delgadillo (10) during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Botros Akkari (5) locks up with Morro Bay's Shawn Shaffer during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria's Malachai Jordan checks in with the referee during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is pursued by Santa Maria High defender Diego De Leon (9) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Diego De Leon (9) and Morro Bay's Shawn Shaffer (32) collide going after a deep pass during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza races upfield during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay receiver Manny Diaz leaps for the long pass during Friday night's game against Santa Maria High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen Wendi Jovel is escorted down the red carpet by her parents during Friday night's Homecoming Game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming King Elvis Jarquin is escorted down the red carpet by his family during Friday night's Homecoming Game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Wendi Jovel (center) and her parents react after finding out she was named Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen Wendi Jovel and Homecoming King Elvis Jarquin pose for photos following their respective wins Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor