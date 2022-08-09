Having a trio of star players won't turn any team into an immediate championship contender.

Though, it does make things a lot easier.

There's been a long line of successful football teams built on three stars. Of course the Dallas Cowboys racked up NFL championships with their version of 'The Triplets:' quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin. The Pittsburgh Steelers had quarterback Terry Bradshaw, running back Franco Harris and receiver Lynn Swann.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0