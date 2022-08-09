St. Joseph has a trio of players ready to set the tone for the 2022 season. They're offensive lineman Makai Sat, running back/safety Carter Vargas and quarterback Darian Mensah. The Knights kick off the season Aug. 19 with a home game against Palos Verdes.
Having a trio of star players won't turn any team into an immediate championship contender.
Though, it does make things a lot easier.
There's been a long line of successful football teams built on three stars. Of course the Dallas Cowboys racked up NFL championships with their version of 'The Triplets:' quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and receiver Michael Irvin. The Pittsburgh Steelers had quarterback Terry Bradshaw, running back Franco Harris and receiver Lynn Swann.
The St. Joseph football team has a stellar trio this year, though it looks a little different than the typical QB/RB/WR setup.
The Knights return starting quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Carter Vargas and, perhaps the top offensive lineman in the area, Makai Sat from a team that went 6-5 a year ago and split the Mountain League title with Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles with a 4-1 record.
Now those three players won't guarantee St. Joseph a championship season, but it's a heck of a building block.
Mensah leads passing attack
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor says Mensah has taken the reins of the St. Joseph offense. The 6-foot-3 senior is a perfect fit for the RPO (run-pass option) offense the Knights run.
"He had an excellent summer and he understands the offense now, he understands progressions and reading the defense," Villaseñor said of Mensah. "He has our RPO game down. He can audible when there's a blitz. Last year was more of a learning process."
The Knights lost four games by five points or fewer last year, including a 29-28 defeat at top-seeded Fresno Bullard in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
"I'm really excited with our young receivers, we've got a nice O-Line to protect me," Mensah said. "We'll take it one team at a time."
"The running back group is solid, we all get along, we're all going to get the ball since we all play both ways," Vargas said.
He figures he'll probably play safety at the next level.
"I didn't think it was going to be fun, but it's a fun position," Vargas said.
When asked if he has any goals for himself this year, Vargas said: "I just want to win. I don't set too many personal goals, I'm just trying to win as a team."
Sat brings toughness
Makai Sat, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman is a bruising, physical player on the field, but always appears to have a smile on his face off it, keeping the team bursting with laughter during practices and road trips.
Sat has all the tools to be a Division 1 football player. He's started all four years of high school football.
Vargas calls Sat the team's "goofball."
"I feel like being a senior takes a little bit more responsibility, I just noticed that," Sat said. "But it's really fun teaching all the younger kids on the team."
Sat says Taomi, a 350-pound senior, and Hernandez are both "big and strong" on the offensive line.
"We have a great O-Line and we're ready to do some stuff this year," Sat said.
Sat loves the play-making talent on this team.
"It definitely pumps me out because those guys make plays," he said.
"I think he's absolutely incredible," Villaseñor says of Sat. "I think he, himself, could probably check us out of plays as good as the quarterback can. He's a four-year starter. I think he's clearly the best offensive lineman on the Central Coast. He's absolutely exceptional and he's done a great job of leading the rest of the offensive line."