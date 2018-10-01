St. Joseph defeated Pioneer Valley 266-283 in an Ocean League girls golf dual Monday afternoon.
The Knights and Panthers split medalist honors. St. Joseph's Sophia Cordova and Pioneer Valley's Ashley Gutierrez each shot a day's best score of 48.
The rest of the scoring golfers for the Knights were Jaquelyn Mengel (53), Courtney Cowger (54), McKenzie Taylor (55) and Macie Taylor (56).
For Pioneer Valley, the scoring golfers were Julia Vargas (56), Brianna Villalobos (58), Clarissa Novela (60) and Aneisia Dollinger (61).
The teams played on the Oaks Course. There were also three scoring golfers from Mission Prep: Margarita Hefferman (53), Kate Hefferman (58) and Tabitha Fonderhorse (65).
Santa Barbara 241, Santa Ynez 262
Santa Ynez hosted Santa Barbara at the Alisal River Course.
Morgan Blunt led the Pirates with a 46. Melia Haller led the Dons and was medalist of the match with a 43.
The scoring golfers for Santa Ynez were Gracie Church (49), Marina Vengel (54), Olivia Cortopassi (55), Bridget Callaghan (58) and Caelyn Linane (69).
The rest of Santa Barbara's scoring golfers were Lizzie Goss (46), Aoife Braverman (47), Maddie Malmsten (53) Lulu Dunaway (52) and Allie Womack (54).
Fundraiser for Righetti softball and girls golf programs
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.
Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the girls golf and softball programs.
Westside Little League Board Elections
Westside Little League will have board elections on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Straw Hat Pizza. Anyone who is interested in trying to assist the league is invited to attend.
Santa Ynez looking for water polo coach
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a walk-on girls water polo coach.
The position is to lead the girls water polo program.
Those interested in the position, can contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.