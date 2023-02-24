Clovis West rallied from a 20-point second half deficit to beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the CIF Central Section Open Division championship last year. The Knights will try to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles this year.

No. 1 Clovis West and No. 3 St. Joseph will face each other Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the 2023 Division 1 boys basketball title.

Clovis West comes into this one 31-2. St. Joseph is 25-6. Both teams never lost at home this season going into this one.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you