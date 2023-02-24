Clovis West rallied from a 20-point second half deficit to beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the CIF Central Section Open Division championship last year. The Knights will try to turn the tables on the Golden Eagles this year.
No. 1 Clovis West and No. 3 St. Joseph will face each other Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the 2023 Division 1 boys basketball title.
Clovis West comes into this one 31-2. St. Joseph is 25-6. Both teams never lost at home this season going into this one.
St. Joseph sailed through the Mountain League at 14-0 to win its third consecutive league title. Clovis West shared the Tri-Rivers championship with Clovis North. Both teams finished 9-1 in league games.
No stats were available for Clovis West, which returned everyone from its 2021-22 squad and has six newcomers. Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou leads the Knights into this one.
The 6-foot-5 wing is averaging 28.6 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. St. Joseph center Caedin Hamilton, a 6-9 senior, is averaging nearly a double-double himself, 12 points and 9.7 rebounds a game.
Freshman guard Julius Price has been solid all around for the Knights, averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 assists a game. Senior guard Luis Marin, who helped settle the St. Joseph offense as the Knights were pulling away from No. 7 Bakersfield Christian in the semifinals Wednesday night, is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists a game.
Hamilton has boosted his scoring and rebounding numbers considerably from what they were last year, 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game respectively. That has helped the Knights at least partially fill the hole left by the graduated Dre Roman, a 6-3 guard who averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for St. Joseph last season.
St. Joseph likes to play at a fast tempo, and the Knights are a good defensive team. St. Joseph averages just under 83 points a game and gives up an average of just under 49. High school basketball games have four eight-minute quarters.
Clovis West averages 79 points a game and gives up an average of just under 59.
The Golden Eagles have four players who are 6-3 or taller. The Knights have a tall regular starting lineup, with the 6-3 Price, the 6-6 Marin and 6-3 senior Will Kuykendall at the guards, and Yessoufou and Hamilton on the front line, though the Knights can play Yessoufou anywhere on the floor.
Jackson Young, now a senior, scored 23 points in Clovis West's win over St. Joseph in last year's final. The Knights led 47-27 with five minutes left in the third quarter before Clovis West went on a memorable 45-16 scoring run to close out the game in the rest of regulation and overtime.
Last year's game was played at Clovis West High School. CIF Central Section championship game haven't been played at Selland Arena since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Selland Arena was once home to Fresno State's men's basketball team, notably referred to as Grant's Tomb when Boyd Grant coached the Bulldogs.
St. Joseph beat Clovis West in the semifinals of the 2021 Open Division playoffs en route to beating Fresno San Joaquin Memorial for the CIF championship.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office of Selland Arena before the game.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.