Friday's game between Clovis East and St. Joseph figured to be a competitive one.
It was not.
No. 6 St. Joseph steamrolled No. 11 Clovis East, building up a 41-0 halftime lead and forcing the entire second half to be played with a running clock.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday's game between Clovis East and St. Joseph figured to be a competitive one.
It was not.
No. 6 St. Joseph steamrolled No. 11 Clovis East, building up a 41-0 halftime lead and forcing the entire second half to be played with a running clock.
The Knights won 41-6 and will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Liberty in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs on Thursday. Most high school games are being played next Thursday as Friday is Veterans Day.
St. Joseph is now 10-1 on the season. The Knights rolled through the Mountain League, the area's toughest league, with a 7-0 record. They've out-scored their opponents 424-156 on the season. They've won eight straight games.
Liberty had a first-round bye. The Patriots are 8-2 the season. They went 4-0 in the Southwest Yosemite League, Bakersfield's top league. They won the CIF Central Section Division 1 title a year ago and narrowly lost to Gardena Serra 21-16 in the CIF State Division 1-A title game.
The way St. Joseph has played the last couple months, it appears the Knights should be able to contend with the Patriots.
The Knights may have played their most complete game of the season Friday.
Clovis East quarterback Tyus Miller came into the playoff game with 2,369 yards passing on the year, with 25 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. The Timberwolves went 1-4 in the tough Tri-River League which includes Clovis West and Clovis Buchanan, teams that are 1-2 in the Central Section rankings.
But Clovis East stood no chance against the Knights, who had shown a bad habit of starting games slowly. That was not the case this week.
Aaron Fierro's short touchdown run gave the Knights a 7-0 lead with five minutes gone in the opening quarter. Clovis East punted and just minutes later the Knights were up 14-0 on Carter Vargas' 38-yard run.
Clovis East turned the ball over on downs and St. Joseph cashed it in, with yet another Vargas touchdown run for a 20-0 lead.
Jeremiah Philson then scored on a 50-yard interception return to put the Knights up 27-0 before the first quarter was up.
Then St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah and top receiver Collin Fasse got into the action, with Mensah throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Fasse for a 34-0 lead. Philson intercepted another Clovis East pass and Mensah turned that into a 5-yard touchdown run for a 41-0 lead.
Miller scored on a short run in the third quarter for the Timberwolves' only points of the game.
Now the Knights have a much different test in front of them. They'll travel to Kern County to take on the Patriots, one of the power programs in the CIF Central Section.
Division 2
Sanger 21, Paso Robles 0
Division 3
Arroyo Grande 27, Delano Chavez 20
The No. 9 Eagles recovered from the 12-0 deficit they faced to start the second quarter and advanced in Division 3 with a first-round win against the No. 8 Titans at Chavez.
After Arroyo Grande gave up two early rushing touchdowns, Eagles quarterback Drake Missamore connected with Damian Santos for a 60-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 27 unanswered points for Arroyo Grande.
Missamore and Santos hooked up again, this time on a 15-yard Missamore touchdown pass, and the Eagles stayed ahead.
Tristin Moser ran an interception back 15 yards for an Eagles score in the second half. Justin Herlihy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run later.
Chavez got a late score, but the Eagles recovered the onside kick to ice the game.
Arroyo Grande moved to 5-6. Chavez finished 6-4. The Eagles will play at Mountain League rival Mission Prep, the top seed, in the quarterfinals next Thursday night. Kickoff is tentatively set for 7 p.m.
The Royals drew a first-round bye.
Division 5
Madera South 40, Santa Maria 34
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.