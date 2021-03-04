Different day, pretty much the same result.

St. Joseph girls tennis team (2-0) defeated the Eagles 5-4 Tuesday at St. Joseph and won by the same score Thursday at Arroyo Grande.

As they did on Tuesday, Marlee Hernandez and Bailey Breault gave the Knights the victory with a win at No. 3 doubles.

Olivia Breault’s win at No. 4 singles represented the only difference from where the Knights got their points Thursday as opposed to where they got them Tuesday.

As they did Tuesday, Michahjuliana Lundberg and Shianne Gooley won at numbers 1 and 2 singles then teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles Thursday. The Knights made the CIF Central Section Division 2 title match in 2019, where they lost to Sanger in a 5-4 thriller that was decided by a tiebreaker.

The Knights went 16-3 last season.

Girls golf

Orcutt Academy 268, Morro Bay 275

Orcutt Academy beat Morro Bay on Monday, 258-264, and followed that up with another win on Thursday.

Orcutt's Kariss Whitford was the low medalist in both matches, shooting a 47 on Thursday at Rancho Maria after scoring a 44 on Monday in Morro Bay.

"This is the third match in a row where she was low medalist and she's playing as a sophomore," Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus said. "I'm very excited about this young lady's future."

St. Joseph 239, Santa Maria 331

The Knights eased past the Saints at the Santa Maria Country Club Thursday.

St. Joseph has had some good scores early on this season and freshman Annie Heybl led the way with a 43.

Quite an impressive feat considering how deep and talented the Knights are.

"She's my star coming up," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "The more we've played, the more everybody is getting better and mostly around the greens. Our putting was pretty miserable the first couple matches, but they've been eliminating three putts and two chips. That really makes a difference in the scoring. Everybody is hitting the ball real good and Morro Bay will be a test next week."

The Knights host Morro Bay on Monday at the SMCC.

Macie Taylor carded a 44 Thursday. Kaitlyn Nunez, perhaps the most polished player in the Ocean League, shot a 45, Lita Mahoney came in with a 52 and Mackenzie Taylor shot a 55.

"St. Joseph is the top of the league and they showed it both days this week," Santa Maria coach Jay Cheney said in an email. "They are super consistent, shooting 237 on Monday and 239 today. Although we went in knowing that this would be an easy victory for them, my girls have the goal to improve each time out, and they have done just that."

Sofia Regalado led the Saints with a score of 55 and Phoebe Becerra shot a 62. Senior Vivecca Baray finished with a 64 while Natalie Gonzales (73) and Yuridia Ramos (77) closed out the scoring for the Saints.

"It’s encouraging to see the joy they have as they recognize their improvement and to have that improvement show on their scorecards," Cheney said of his team. "This is the most dedicated group of golfers, boys or girls, that I have coached. They are the first group to practice together on weekends, and take lessons together. They even practiced in the rain yesterday.

"What makes it more impressive is the support of their parents. It’s not that previous parents weren’t supportive, but we didn’t require as much from the parents pre-COVID. These parents are making sure their daughters are at every practice and home match, usually before I arrive. And they have committed to drive them to their away matches as far away as Morro Bay. I am very grateful for the parents of these girls."