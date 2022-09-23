Most of the first half Friday night was tense and frustrating for the St. Joseph football team.
Arroyo Grande's offense was starting to click and the St. Joseph defense was out of sorts. The Knight offense had found some early success, but the Knights just weren't firing on all cylinders.
Then something clicked.
Josue Lopez Ramirez put Arroyo Grande ahead 17-14 with about a minute left in the second quarter of the Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Eagles wouldn't score again. The Knights would score 38 more points.
St. Joseph won 52-17, improving to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Mountain League. Darian Mensah threw two touchdown passes to Collin Fasse and ran for another. Carter Vargas scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.
Malakai Langley got the scoring started, racing in from 20 yards out to put St. Joseph up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Drake Missamore and Damian Santos helped tie the game for Arroyo Grande on a 31-yard scoring strike.
After a St. Joseph punt, Missamore threw to Caleb Clark near the Arroyo Grande sideline and Clark did the rest, racing past the Arroyo Grande defense for a 62-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Knights tied it on Darian Mensah's first touchdown pass to Collin Fasse. Then came Lopez Ramirez's 37-yard field goal to give the Eagles the lead back.
The Knights weren't content heading to halftime down three. Mensah marched St. Joseph down the field. A 20-yard pass to Mason Sutherland set up Mensah's 2-yard touchdown run with seconds remaining before halftime.
Then Carter Vargas got cooking in the third quarter. Vargas, the junior running back, found pay-dirt on a 32-yard run and a 36-yard run scamper to give the Knights a 35-17 lead.
Mensah then hit Fasse on a 23-yard scoring strike to give the Knights a 42-17 advantage.
Jack Stollberg knocked through a field goal and Aaron Fierro scored a rushing touchdown for the night's final points.
The Knights will have a fairly difficult test next week. They'll travel to face Santa Ynez (4-1, 1-1 Mountain) on Friday. The Pirates are good, but St. Joseph is a tough matchup with the Knights' size, depth, talent and athleticism.
St. Joseph plays at Paso Robles on Oct. 7. The Bearcats beat Lompoc 34-33 Friday, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. After that, the Knights play Righetti in the Battle for the Shield rivalry game and close out the regular season at home against Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) on Oct. 21 and at Mission Prep (3-2, 2-0) on Oct. 28.
Photos: St. Joseph hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League tilt