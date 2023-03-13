St. Joseph gave it a run against the No. 1 boys basketball team in California but came up short in the Open Division state championship game,
Studio City Harvard-Westlake rode a big night at the foul line, a defense that limited St. Joseph to 46 shots from the field and balanced scoring to beat the Knights 76-65 Saturday night at Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento and earn the state championship in the highest division in the state.
The Wolverines finished 33-3. The Knights finished 28-7.
To say St. Joseph accomplished a lot this season would be a big understatement. The Knights rolled through league play at 14-0 to claim their third straight Mountain League championship, then won by double digits at three higher seeds in the section and state playoffs before falling to Harvard-Westlake.
The No. 3 Knights beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 at Selland Arena in Fresno to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship then, as the No. 3 seed in the Open Division of the Northern California Regional, won 87-76 at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley and 72-58 at Modesto Junior College against No. 1 Modesto Christian to win the regional title.
St. Joseph saddled both Dougherty Valley and Modesto Christian with their first home losses of the season but couldn't overcome the Wolverines, who beat Corona Centennial, the prior top-ranked team in California, 80-61 to win the Southern California Regional title.
The foul differential in the Open Division state championship game was small, 20 fouls against St. Joseph to 17 against Harvard-Westlake, but the free throw differential was large. The Wolverines buried 25 of their 32 foul shots. The Knights made 12 of their 15.
Julius Price pulled the Knights within 72-65 when he made a 3-point shot, but Trent Perry salted away the state title for the Wolverines when he sank four free straight free throws thereafter.
St. Joseph shot 33-for-61 from the field against Dougherty Valley, 31-for-54 against Modesto Christian and 28-for-53 against Clovis West. The Wolverines kept the Knights from replicating any of that Saturday night.
The Knights kept the Wolverines to a fairly low shooting percentage from the field, just under 43 percent (23-for-54), but Harvard-Westlake more than made up for that by going 25-for-32 on its foul shots.
Perry, the Mission League player of the year, finished with 16 points, 10 assists, an Open Division state record, and eight rebounds.
Perry made eight of his 10 foul shots, Brady Dunlap was 7-for-8 en route to scoring a team-high 18 points, and power forward Jacob Huggins, besides going 6-for-8 from the field for the Wolverines, made all three of his free throws. Huggins, who had a huge night, snared a game-high 12 rebounds.
Senior guard Luis Marin kept St. Joseph close in the first half. Marin scored 15 points before intermission, and the Knights trailed 35-31 at halftime. Dunlap guarded Marin in the second half, and Marin scored just three points after the break though he did finish with a team-high 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field.
Besides scoring 16 points, Niko Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 sophomore for the Wolverines who has offers from Nebraska, Stanford and Southern Utah, held St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-6 sophomore wing who is a five-star recruit, to 14 points, about half Yessoufou's season average going in. Yessoufou went 4-for-10 from the field.
Robert Hinton scored eight points for Harvard-Westlake. Several of his points came at key times.
On a night when not many players shot all that well from the field, Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph's 6-foot-9 senior center, went 6-for-7 en route to scoring 14 points. Price wound up with 13.
Marin tied the game at 3-3 with a trey early in the first quarter. Perry put Harvard-Westlake back ahead 5-3 with a basket shortly thereafter, and the Wolverines stayed in front.
The Knights kept hanging around after scoring bursts by the Wolverines early in the third quarter and the fourth but never could turn the corner. Five straight points by Dunlap put Harvard-Westlake ahead 61-46 early in the fourth quarter, and the closest St. Joseph came afterward was when Price hit the trey that put the Knights within 72-65.
Harvard-Westlake out-scored St. Joseph in each quarter. The Wolverines out-scored Centennial in every quarter as well, though by slightly bigger cumulative margins.
Price is a freshman. Other than Yessoufou, the Knights will lose the rest of their starting five this season, Hamilton, Marin and guard Will Kuykendall, to graduation.
