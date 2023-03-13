St. Joseph gave it a run against the No. 1 boys basketball team in California but came up short in the Open Division state championship game,

Studio City Harvard-Westlake rode a big night at the foul line, a defense that limited St. Joseph to 46 shots from the field and balanced scoring to beat the Knights 76-65 Saturday night at Golden 1 Arena in Sacramento and earn the state championship in the highest division in the state.

The Wolverines finished 33-3. The Knights finished 28-7.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

