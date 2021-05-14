St. Joseph led Arroyo Grande 42-36 at halftime of Thursday's Mountain League basketball game.
The Knights went on to win 92-59, out-scoring the Eagles 50-23 in the second half.
On Friday, the Knights didn't need halftime to regroup. They rolled from start to finish in their 86-31 win over Arroyo Grande, improving to 19-1 on the season.
Friday's win ran the Knights' scoring run to 136-54 since leading just by six at halftime of Thursday's game.
St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said it all starts with defense.
"We haven't been playing defense as well as we need to," Mott said. "Coach (Eliot) Davis, and really all the coaches, challenged our guys at halftime (Thursday) to play better 'D.' When we can play defense like that, we can create offense out of that and score a lot of points."
The Knights used a zone defense some against the Eagles Friday.
"A.G. does a good job of running their man offense and last night in the first half it gave us fits," Mott said. "But when you play the same team back-to-back nights you're able to make good adjustments and hats off to coach Davis for doing that. We'll play man most of the time but we'll mix a zone in as well."
Sam Bazunga had 16 points at halftime on Friday and finished with 18 as teammate Elijah Allen came off the bench and added 18 points as well. Angel Ortiz had 17 and Steven Vasquez finished with 11 points.
St. Joseph star Jincho Rivera went down with an ankle injury near the end of the first half and was helped off the court. He was on the bench for the rest of the game with his right ankle iced up.
"He'll be fine, he's tough," Mott said of Rivera. "He'll be back out there, I don't know if he'll be out there tomorrow, but he'll be back out there."
The Knights are scheduled to play at Woodland Hills Taft Saturday.
Alex Paquet led the Warriors with 17 points and Paityn Persson had 14.
Madisyn Cutliff and Abigail Salazar both chipped in 11 points as the Warriors moved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in league.
Chloe Wells led Nipomo with 13 points as Kacie Slover added 12 points and 13 boards for the Titans. Kat Anderson scored 10 points for Nipomo.
Morro Bay 56, Santa Maria 36 The Saints finish their league campaign in third place at 6-4 after a loss to Morro Bay. The Saints next play a non-league matchup vs. Valley Christian at home on May 22 at 6 p.m.
Photos: St. Joseph hosts Arroyo Grande in basketball
051421 AG SJ 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez drives to the basket during Friday's Mountain League game against Arroyo Grande. Vasquez scored 11 points in the Knights' 86-31 win over the Eagles.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez drives to the basket during Friday's Mountain League game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman drives to the basket during Friday's Mountain League game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights moved to 19-1 on the season with an 86-31 win over the Eagles.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga defends during Friday's Mountain League game against Arroyo Grande. Bazunga led the Knights with 18 points in the 86-31 win over the Eagles.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga drops the ball off for a teammate during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Luis Marin during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Luis Marin drives during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 09.JPG
St. Joseph vs. Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez drives during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 12.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 13.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 14.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman defends during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 15.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz takes a shot during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera defends Arroyo Grande's Josh McCune during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 20.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez defends during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez drives during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Steven Vasquez during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 24.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 25.JPG
St. Joseph's Batosse Gado defends Aidan Murphy during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 27.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 29.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera looks to pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 31.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera takes a shot during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 32.JPG
St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga eyes a rebound during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 33.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 34.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz takes a shot during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera is helped up after tweaking his ankle during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 36.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz defends Arroyo Grande's Brody Nabor during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman takes a shot during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 38.JPG
St. Joseph's Luis Marin during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 39.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 40.JPG
St. Joseph's Batosse Gado looks to pass during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 41.JPG
St. Joseph's Batosse Gado reacts after a made 3-point try during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 42.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 43.JPG
St. Joseph assistant coach Eliot Davis daps up Lucas Juarez at pre-game introductions Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 44.JPG
St. Joseph senior Steven Vasquez is introduced at pre-game introductions Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 45.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Josh McCune in Friday's game at St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 46.JPG
St. Joseph's Sam Bazunga is defended by Arroyo Grande's Josh McCune Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 47.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Brody Nabor brings the ball up the court Friday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 48.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Dylan Schmidt during Friday's game at St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 49.JPG
St. Joseph's Angel Ortiz during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 50.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 51.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff
051421 AG SJ 52.JPG
St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.
Joe Bailey, Staff