St. Joe's Aaron Fierro avoids the tackle of Righetti defender Brian Monighetti (23) during last week's game between the neighboring rivals. St. Joseph plays host to Lompoc Friday while Righetti hosts Mission Prep.

 David DuBransky, Contributor

There was not a lot of movement in the area high school football rankings this week, and there was no movement at all among the top three teams.

St. Joseph, Mission Prep and Paso Robles remained 1-2-3 in the area ratings. The Knights (7-1) have been in the top spot all season.

Despite a 34-7 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night, the Knights dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 in the CalPreps CIF Central Section rankings. St. Joseph rose from No. 7 to No. 5 the prior week after winning 38-10 at Paso Robles Oct. 7.

