The St. Joseph football team stayed put in the rankings this week.

The Knights kept their No. 1 area spot and their No. 10 CalPreps Central Section slot in the ratings after beating Arroyo Grande 52-17 at home last week. Paso Robles moved into the No. 2 area ratings after handing then-No. 2 Lompoc its first loss, 34-33, at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles last week.

The Bearcats also moved to 19th from 23rd in the CalPreps divisional ratings.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

