The St. Joseph girls soccer team is off to a solid start so far this season. The Knights are 7-3-2 overall and have outscored their opponents 34-12.
They’ve been able to put the ball in the back of the net through their first 11 games, but the question facing the team is this: Can they keep this pace up in the Mountain League?
St. Joseph will once again be in the area's toughest league, facing Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Righetti, Paso Robles and Atascadero in league matches.
The Knights will hope that the answer to that question isn't found in the team's first league game, which was a 2-0 home loss to Arroyo Grande on Dec. 14. The Eagles are 9-1-2 overall and perhaps the area's top squad.
The Knights have gone 0-2-2 in their last four matches, losing to Madera South and Arroyo Grande and drawing 2-2 with Nipomo on Dec. 20 and 1-1 with Santa Ynez on Dec. 21.
St. Joseph is set to play Pioneer Valley on Dec. 29 and Orcutt Academy on Jan. 5 before resuming league play with a home game against Righetti on Jan. 7.
No matter where the Knights end up this year, in the league standings or at the end of the playoffs, first-year coach Djibril Coulibaly has one goal for this team.
"We want to have a blast," Coulibaly said. "We want to have fun. At the end of the season, we just want to look back and say, 'This was a lot of fun.' That's what we're looking to do. That's the bottom line."
That's a refreshing outlook in a high-pressure sport like soccer. Still, Coulibaly knows his squad has the ability to have fun – and win a bunch of games.
"This is a really good group with a tremendous amount of talent," Coulibaly said. "Now, I keep telling them that if we can find a way to build some good team chemistry, that we can go pretty far because the talent is there."
The team has relied on Coulibaly's daughter, Zorah Coulibaly, to generate much of its offense. In 11 games this year, Coulibaly, a junior, has 13 goals and four assists.
Senior Natalie Lima leads the team with six assists. She also has three goals.
Freshman Gabriella Dominguez has three goals and three assists and sophomore Isabella Ruiz has four goals. Marrisa Compoverde has three goals and two assists and freshman Marissa Jordan has two goals and three assists.
Junior Remy Waldron has been solid in the goal for St. Joseph, with 72 saves and three shutouts.
"It's all a matter of putting that talent together and allowing it to mesh," Djibril Coulibaly said. "That's where the team effort really happens. There's a line that I took from another coach and it's 'Chemistry is a verb.'"
Coulibaly said the team has to be "intentional" about developing its chemistry. "It takes all of us," the coach said.
Offensively, Coulibaly said the team is very versatile, playing with three attackers at the top. The team tries to create space that allows any of its talented forwards to take a shot on goal.
"Any of our front three should be able to exploit those spaces," Coulibaly said. "We're trying to pull defenses out of position so that our three forwards can get into those spaces."
Coulibaly said his daughter Zorah, Ruiz and Bella Aldridge can play well in attacking positions, but that the team has a handful of players that can fill those roles.
'That's a good problem to have," Djibril Coulibaly said.
On defense, Coulibaly said the team is set with Waldron in goal and leading the defense.
"Then we have two absolutely phenomenal center backs, one is senior Natalie Lima and another is Trinity Fuller, who's a junior," Coulibaly said. "Those three make us pretty solid back there and it allows us to launch into attacking. We're able to keep teams from playing through us."
Coulibaly wasn't quite sure where his Knights fit in with the Mountain League standings, because he hadn't seen much of the league play yet.
"I haven't had a chance to look at anybody else," Coulibaly said.
At press time, Atascadero was 3-1-3 overall and 1-0 in league. San Luis Obispo was 4-3-4 and 1-1 in league and Righetti was 9-4-1 overall and 1-1 in league after beating Paso Robles on PKs Tuesday night. Paso Robles was 0-1 in league and 5-5 overall.