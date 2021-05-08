The St. Joseph softball team moved its season record to 18-5 with two dominant wins over Nipomo on Saturday.
The Knights started their day with a 10-3 win over Nipomo and finished it with a 13-1 victory.
St. Joseph is 9-1 in Ocean League games.
In the 10-3 win, the Knights had 12 hits and limited Nipomo to just four. The Titans committed eight errors.
St. Joseph senior Briana Muñoz earned the win, throwing a complete game four-hitter, striking out six and allowing two earned runs.
Karley Camacho and Key-annah Pu'a both homered for the Titans in that first game.
Lizzette Carlos homered for St. Joseph. Lita Mahoney had a double and Mikayla Provence had a triple.
Dylan Prandini went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. CharliRay Escobedo went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Provence scored a run and drove another in.
Carlos went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Mahoney had two hits.
Hailey Blanton had two hits for the Titans in that game.
In the second game, the Knights pounded out 13 more hits to score their 13 runs.
Muñoz earned the win in that one, too, going five innings and striking out five.
Sophomore Kate Barnett pitched all six innings for the Titans and struck out seven. She had three hits at the plate.
Camacho went 2-for-3 with a run for Nipomo and drove in a run with a homer.
Kaylee Dolores scored twice and drove in a run for the Knights. Prandini went 2-for-3 with three more RBIs and two runs scored, including a home run.
Muñoz had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Carlos went 3-for-4 with two runs and Desirae Marroquin finished 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Jade Salazar and Mahoney each drove in a run.
The Knights have gotten through the hard part of their schedule and have Mission Prep and Orcutt Academy remaining. Mission Prep should provide some resistance. The Royals are 8-10 overall and 6-4 in league games.
Orcutt Academy is 0-8.
Girls basketball
Righetti 60, Santa Barbara 53
Malia Cabigon poured in 27 points for the Warriors.
In Friday's 62-40 win over Orcutt Academy, Cabigon led the Warriors with with 15 points and Madisyn Cutliff added 12. Alex Paquet chipped in 10.
Righetti is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Mountain League play. The Warriors host Nipomo in a pivotal league game on Thursday.
Nipomo 48, San Luis Obispo 26 (Friday)
The Titans moved to 5-2 overall as Kacie Slover powered Nipomo with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Kat Anderson added 14 points.
Boys basketball
Pioneer Valley 67, Santa Maria 47
A day after routing Orcutt Academy by 29 points, Pioneer Valley improved to 6-3 on the season with a 67-47 win over Santa Maria in an Ocean League game.
St. Joseph 84, Fresno Bullard 63
St. Joseph senior Steven Vasquez topped the 1,000-point milestone for his career Saturday in a road win at Bullard.
St. Joseph is now 15-1 on the season. The Knights have non-league games against Bishop Diego and Atascadero this week before taking on Arroyo Grande in two Mountain League games on Thursday and Friday.
Nipomo 81, San Luis Obispo 52 (Friday)
The Titans moved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Mountain League games with a win.
Daren Sosa hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Joey Garcia also scored 19 points for the Titans.
Louis DiModica, Gianni Hart and Nate Reese added eight points apiece as all 10 players scored for Nipomo.
Asher Bryson led SLO with 11 points and Riley Spiedel and Kallen Torrell scored 10 points apiece.
Baseball
Eagles sweep Warriors
Arroyo Grande completed its three-game sweep of Righetti with 11-1 win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
The Eagles are now 18-0 on the season.
Drew Baskin drove in three runs in the series finale. Josiah Cabreros had two RBIs.
The Eagles won the opener 8-5 Saturday as Kaden Tynes earned the win on the mound. Carson Gomes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Ryan Tayman and Ethan Royal each had two hits.
Quigley Espinola drove in a pair for Righetti and Ricky Smith had a three-run home run in the first inning.
Saints split doubleheader
Morro Bay and Santa Maria split a doubleheader in the Ocean League Saturday.
Santa Maria won the opener 4-1 in 10 innings and Morro Bay took the second game 9-0.
Morro Bay pitchers only gave up four runs in three games to a solid Santa Maria team to take two of the three games last week.
Morro Bay is in first place in the Ocean League. The Pirates play Nipomo at home.
Nipomo sweeps Orcutt Academy
Nipomo capped its day with a 12-2 win over Orcutt to wrap up a three-game sweep.
The Titans are 7-5 overall. Wade Arkinson had a grand slam in the Titans' win Saturday.
Nipomo started the day with a 2-1 win over the Spartans. They beat Orcutt Academy 12-2 on Wednesday.
Connor Adams homered in the 2-1 loss and Alex Sutton had a double.
Dean Samuel doubled in the 12-2 loss for the Spartans. Sutton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Boys volleyball
Pioneer Valley 3, St. Joseph 1
The Panthers wrapped up league play with a 6-0 record to claim the Ocean League championship.
Pioneer Valleyed the Knights 25-23 in the final set.
St. Joseph is 8-3 on the regular season and 5-3 in league.
Pioneer Valley won Saturday 25-15, 23-25, 25-13 and 25-23.
@LompocFootball Swept the podium in today’s 100m‼️— 🇺🇸Coach•Chief⚓️ (@LowKash01) May 8, 2021
🥇1 1.22 @Deville2404 2022- DB
🥈 11.25 @Canley2220 (PR 11.19)
🥉 11.42 @D11Cailin 2021 - WR@the_jonesy16 @Coach_Jordan_4 @HarrisonKeller3 @HaHaDavis @JBaileySMSports @slopocsports @LJ_Reyna @EAthletix pic.twitter.com/EASw4tEaJH
Track and field
Braves host meet
Lompoc High hosted the first high school track meet at the revamped Huyck Stadium on Saturday.
The Braves hosted San Marcos and Santa Barbara.
The Braves swept the 200-meter race with Deville Dickerson winning, followed by Cailin Daniels and Tony Alonzo. Dickerson, a football standout, won in 23.17.
The Lompoc junior also won the 100-meter dash, edging football teammate Sheldon Canley Jr. Dickerson won in 11.22, just ahead of Canley's time of 11.25.
Langleys run in Carpinteria
Darien Langley and younger brother Malakai both ran together at a high school meet for one of the first times.
Darien is a St. Joseph senior and Malakai is a freshman. Langley finished second in the 100-meter dash at the Russell Cup in Carpinteria.
Darien Langley finished second in 10.93 while Malakai was fourth in 11.33.
Freshman Malakai Langley (St Joseph) Wins His 100m Heat (11.33), Takes 4th Place Overall At The Russell Cup. @StJosephSports @LangleyMalakai @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/K7jGgsHbzK— Elite Athletix LLC (@EAthletix) May 8, 2021
Orcutt Academy at Ocean League meet
The Orcutt Academy Girls won the 4x100 at the Ocean League Meet held at Pioneer Valley Friday.
Sarah Parkinson, Sydney Elwell, Meagan Westfall and Cassidy Andreadakis ran it in 55:46 seconds. Senior Angelina Cangelosi won the 800 with a time of 2:39.76.
Parkinson won both the 100 (13.42) and 200 (28.49).
Senior Ashley Mason was first in the 100 hurdles (18.56) and 300 hurdles (57.72). Cassidy Andreadakis placed third in the 300 hurdles (1:00.27) which was her first time running the event.
Senior Viviana Lopez tied for first in the High Jump at 4-6.
Elwell was third in the 100 (13.94) and 2nd in the 200 (29.52).
Mikaela Remolacio placed second with a long jump of 13-0.
Dylan Felix took third in the 800 for the boys team with a time of 2:10.18. Isaiah Dollahite was fifth in the 400 (58.53).
Michael Wagner threw a PR of 90-3 in the discus. Senior Abraham Villanueva had a PR of 30-10 in the shot put.
College track and field
Hancock competes at preview
Hancock had a mini conference preview for its last regular season meet before WSC Conference Prelims.
All competing teams in the Bulldogs' conference were at this meet: Antelope valley, Bakersfield, Cuesta, Moorpark, Santa Monica and Ventura.
The Hancock men finished third with 110 points in the team standings.
Hancock's men won the 4x100 relay with a time of 43.71 with Letarian Brandon, Ramses Valencia, Jay Garcia and Jorge Avalos running.
Ramses Valencia was second in the 100 (11.11) and first in the 200 (23.03). Letarian Brandon was second in the 200 (23.47) and second in the 400m (51.02).
Brandon won the long jump at 6.99 meters.
Righetti grad Robert Lamb II first in the javelin (33.40m) and Jan Gutierrez was second (31.33m).
Stephanie Arredondo scored 16 out of 17 team points for AHC women highlighted by a third-place finish in javelin (22.52m) and fourth-place in the hammer.