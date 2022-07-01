Baseball has taken Zach Trevino all over the place.
The right-handed pitcher began playing ball at the age of 4 at Westside Little League in Santa Maria. He then played for Orcutt Babe Ruth and with the Santa Maria Baseball Club.
Trevino's right arm landed him at St. Joseph High School, where he had a stellar senior season. The 5-foot-10 pitcher used his good mix of pitches to earn a 7-2 record in 2018. He threw six complete games and went 7-2 for a St. Joseph squad that went 18-13-1 overall and 11-9-1 in a tough PAC 8 League.
The righty went from nearly unheard of to one of the top pitchers in the area in one season, landing on the Santa Maria Times' All-Area First Team.
Trevino, who also played for the Santa Maria Reds, opted to play college ball one county over at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. He had a stellar season as a freshman in 2019, making 15 relief appearances. In 22 1/3 innings, Trevino had a team-best 1.61 ERA and struck out 18 batters. He pitched in only three games before the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had a 3.68 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Next, Trevino decided to follow his right arm to the Midwest. He signed with MidAmerica Nazarene University, a program located in Olathe, Kansas, last August.
The Pioneers play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
As a junior in 2022, Trevino had his best season yet. He threw 94 2/3 innings, developing into the Pioneers' ace. Trevino struck out 108 batters and issued just 33 walks. He went 10-4 on the season.
Trevino had a season-best 11 strikeouts against Culver-Stockton in March and threw a complete game in a 17-3 win over Mount Mercy in May.
Not only did Trevino have the best season of his baseball career, he led the Pioneers to, perhaps, the best season in program history.
Trevino pitched a perfect ninth inning in a 9-5 win over top-ranked Oklahoma City to send MidAmerica Nazarene to the NAIA World Series in May. Trevino struck out two batters to close out the win, pitching on just one day's rest after throwing 6 2/3 stellar innings against Freed-Hardeman in the opening round of the NAIA Nationals. He threw 116 pitches and struck out nine batters against Freed-Hardeman.
Trevino helped the Pioneers make the NAIA World Series in the program's 50-year history. The team lost to No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett College in its first World Series game and was eliminated by No. 6 Bellevue in the next game, losing each game by a run. The Pioneers went 39-18 on the season and 26-6 in conference play.
Trevino finished the season with a 4.18 ERA. The Pioneers won the Heart of America Conference title and Trevino was named to the HAAC First Team for his work on the mound in 2022.
"Every step of the way, he has learned valuable life lessons, worked hard and never gave up," Zach's father Ray said in an email to the Times. "We cannot wait to see what is next for our son."