Santa Maria native Jason Kelly has been one of the top assistant coaches in college baseball for years.
Now, the St. Joseph grad will be running his own show.
The former Knight and Santa Maria Southside Little League star was named the head coach of the baseball team at the University of Washington on Friday. Kelly is very familiar with the surroundings in Seattle. He spent seven seasons as an assistant at Montlake from 2013-19. He was named the D1baseball.com Assistant Coach of the Year there in 2018. He spent the 2022 season as the pitching coach at LSU after two years at Arizona State.
"My family and I could not be more excited to be heading back to Seattle," Kelly said, according to a press release from the school. "The University of Washington has always been home to us. I would like to give a special thank you to President [Ana Mari] Cauce, (athletic director) Jen Cohen and (assistant athletic director) Kim Durand for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I am proud to be a Husky, and can't wait to get to work. Go Dawgs!"
Kelly was a star pitcher at St. Joseph High School, winning a CIF championship in 1997. He pitched briefly at Cal Poly before transferring to Cuesta College and eventually to Missouri Valley College. He coached some at Cuesta in 2003, though his career really picked up speed while he was assisting on a volunteer basis at Cal Poly in 2004 while also working at a local grocery store. Kelly's first full-time coaching gig was at Chico State with head coach Lindsay Meggs. He then went back to Cal Poly for six seasons before linking up with Meggs once again, this time at Washington in 2013.
Meggs retired as Washington's head coach earlier in June.
"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Jason Kelly and his family back to Montlake as our next head baseball coach," UW's athletic director Jen Cohen said, according to the press release from the school. "JK was an integral part of the success our teams experienced on our historic run to Omaha in 2018. He is an elite recruiter with strong ties to the West Coast and Pacific Northwest, and has significant experience in the Pac-12 and SEC that will be an incredible asset. He has a great deal of pride for this university and the Seattle community, and is hungry to have the Huskies competing again at the highest level.
"He will embrace the history we have, as well as our amazing alumni, and I can't wait to have him get started."
Kelly was the pitching coach at Cal Poly from 2007-12. Kelly's brother Dustin, who won a CIF title at St. Joseph in 2002, is an instructor in the Chicago Cubs' organization. His father Mike Kelly starred at Santa Maria High and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of Hancock College in 1975. His uncle Pat Kelly, also from Santa Maria, is the manager for the Louisville Bats in the Cincinnati Reds' organization. His cousin Casey Kelly, Pat's son, was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Red Sox in 2008.
"You get into this game and you don’t always know if you’re going to move up and get opportunities and be confident that things are going to work out," Kelly said in 2018 after being named the National Assistant Coach of the Year.
"My experience in baseball in Santa Maria was incredible," Kelly said. "We had a great group of people that were my age or a year older. Guys that went on to play in the big leagues. (Righetti grad) John Thomas played in the big leagues and that team at St. Joseph, I think we had six or seven D1 baseball players. That all started when I was 9 years old. I haven't been in Santa Maria for awhile, but it was an incredible baseball community.
"I was lucky being around those people and that environment."
Kelly was named the Times' All-Area MVP for the 1997 baseball season.