Freshman Liz Vega netted a chip shot in the sixth minute for the only goal as the Knights edged rival Righetti in a non-league game Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph girls soccer team will enter league play at 9-0-0.

Freshman Liz Vega took a pass from Zorah Coulibaly in traffic then netted a deftly-placed high chip shot in the sixth minute for the only goal as the Knights edged Foster Road rival Righetti (6-4-0) 1-0 in a non-league game at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Tuesday night.

"I thought my best chance to score would be to do a chip shot over the goalie's head," Vega said afterward. "That's the second goal I've scored on a chip this year."

