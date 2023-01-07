Orcutt Academy gave St. Joseph a run in the first half Friday night, but eventually one of the top-ranked girls basketball teams in the CIF Central Section gave itself some breathing room.

Khaelii Robertson gave Orcutt Academy a brief 10-9 lead with a basket at the 2:58 mark of the first quarter, but St. Joseph rode a shutdown defense in the second and eventually pulled away for a 62-49 Mountain League win at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

St. Joseph moved to 13-3, 2-0. Orcutt Academy is 11-3, 1-1.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

