St. Joseph freshman Taylor Mediano threw a no-hitter in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atascadero in a Mountain League softball game.
Mediano threw all seven innings for the Knights, striking out 11 and issuing two walks while not allowing a base hit. The Knights improved to 9-2 overall on the season. They're 2-1 in league play.
Mediano also had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run in the win.
The Knights scored once in the first and once in the third as the Greyhounds stayed in striking distance until St. Joseph struck for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
They finished with 10 hits and committed a single error. The Greyhounds committed three errors.
Dezirae Rodriguez scored twice from the lead-off spot for the Knights. She also had a hit and an RBI. Seleny Chavez had two hits and a run in the No. 2 spot for the Knights. She had a double. Charli Ray Escobedo had a double for the Knights as she finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Danielle Pirnat had a hit and an RBI for the Knights as Desirae Marroquin had a hit and a run.
Mediano needed just 80 pitches to no-hit the 'Hounds, throwing 54 for strikes as she faced 24 batters over seven innings.
St. Joseph will next play Friday against Fresno Central in tournament action.
Righetti 1, Templeton 0
Righetti scored its first win of the year in a shutout against Templeton, improving to 1-10 on the year.
Templeton is 3-4.
Baseball
Righetti 5, San Luis Obispo 0
The Warriors moved to 7-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mountain League play behind a complete game three-hitter from Omar Reynoso on Wednesday. Reynoso had four strikeouts.
JJ Ughoc, Ricky Smith, Brodie Miller and Adrian Santini drove in runs for the Warriors. Righetti hosts San Luis Obispo on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in their final league matchup of the year.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Nipomo (Tuesday)
The Knights rolled to a win over Nipomo at home on Tuesday as Braeden Rapozo had 11 assists, four digs, three kills, two aces and a pair of blocks.
Will Hartman added 12 assists and five blocks. Colton Yanagibashi had seven digs, four kills, three aces and one assist.
Caedin Hamilton chipped in five kills and two blocks.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.