Another Friday night, another dominant St. Joseph win.
The Knights moved to 4-0 this spring with its second shutout win of the season by handing Templeton its first loss in a 38-0 rout at Jay Will Stadium.
The matchup did have some hype. Templeton was 3-0 and coming off a 49-12 thrashing of Arroyo Grande, a result that surprised some in the area.
But St. Joseph proved, maybe once and for all, that it's the top dog this spring.
The Knights, playing on their sparkling new AstroTurf surface replete with bold black end zones, thoroughly out-classed the Eagles Friday, stifling their vaunted rushing attack that had averaged 450 yards per game coming in.
Templeton senior quarterback Tyler Kaschewski had almost no room to run all night and his backfield-mate, running back Joshua Berna, was also bottled up.
St. Joseph's freshman quarterback Caden Cuccia piloted the offense for the second week in a row, following the 41-6 win at San Luis Obispo last week.
Cuccia hit a big throw to Tyler Williams on the Knights' opening drive, setting up a Brett Burress touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
St. Joseph's defense, led by linebacker Jayce Gamble and Williams, forced a three-and-out and Cuccia threw a pass to Travis Royal that turned into a 45-yard catch-and-run score.
Just like that, the Knights had a 14-0 lead before five minutes had ticked off the game clock.
The Knights got the ball back again and Darien Langley raced to the end zone on a 68-yard scoring burst for a 21-0 St. Joseph edge.
The Knights got the ball back yet again and marched right through the Templeton defense for another scoring drive, this one capped by Burress' 10-yard scoring jaunt.
Three minutes after that touchdown, Langley got his second of the night on a 10-yard run, giving the Knights a 35-0 lead with 5:40 before halftime.
The entire second half was played with a running clock and Kaschewski, who came into the game averaging 237 yards rushing per game, sat out with the game out of reach.
Jonathan Lee tacked on a field goal in the fourth quarter to give St. Joseph its 38-0 scoring advantage.
The Knights have outscored their opposition 168-20 in their four wins this spring. They'll now face another unbeaten opponent: St. Joseph is scheduled to play at Righetti in its season finale, capping a five-game spring season.
Righetti is 2-0 after beating San Luis Obispo 28-0 on Friday.
"It's not a rivalry game," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor told his team after Friday's win. "Prepare as if it's another game."
Villaseñor is 2-0 after Tony Payne and Righetti, including the 2019 win that gave the Knights the Mountain League title. Villaseñor has led the Knights to Mountain League titles in both of his previous seasons at St. Joseph.
Templeton moved up to the Mountain League this year after winning the Ocean League title in 2019 and the area's football league format changed from three four-team leagues to two six-team leagues.
Photos: St. Joseph routs Templeton, handing Eagles first loss
040921 Templeton SJHS 01.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 02.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Royal (10) during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 03.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
Templeton Tyler Kaschewski and St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble meet at the coin toss before Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso carries the ball after catching a pass during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Frank Farao during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 16.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso and Max Stineman during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jon Lee after he made a field goal during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Avery Nelson is introduced as an Elks Rodeo Queen candidate during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph defenders swarm the ball-carrier during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 28.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams helps up Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski during Friday's game, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's coach Pepe Villaseñor talks to his team during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
St. Joseph's defense swarms to wrap up Joshua Berna during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 32.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a big hit on a blitz during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
Templeton's Joshua Berna runs during Friday's game against St. Joseph, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 34.JPG
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Takai Azziz makes a catch during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 36.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton.
Joe Bailey, Staff
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
