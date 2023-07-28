The St. Joseph boys and girls sports teams won enough over the 2022-23 school year to earn the school's athletic program the inaugural Times Area Schools Athletics Programs Sweepstakes championship.
The title was determined by combining points totals for boys and girls sports programs. St. Joseph won the boys title with 51 points. The girls took silver with 47 for a total of 98 points between the two programs.
Lompoc took Sweepstakes silver. The Braves earned gold in the girls category with 53 points. The boys scored 33 for a total of 86.
Pioneer Valley earned Sweepstakes bronze with a third-place finish. The PV boys finished second behind St. Joseph with 46.3 points, and the girls scored another 25 for a Sweepstakes total of 71.3 points.
Eleven schools were eligible, from Nipomo to the north, to schools in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valleys to the south.
Boys and girls teams in several team sports earned 10 points for each league championship, two points for a win in each of the first three playoff rounds, an additional five for a CIF Central Section divisional championship and two points for each win in the regionals.
Points were also awarded for placings in various other sports.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team earned the biggest points haul of any area squad, 27. The Knights rolled through a 14-0 Mountain League campaign to win the league title, won the Division 1 championship then made it to the Open Division state championship game before falling.
Nine area sports teams won sectional divisional championships, and four were from Lompoc. The Braves took the crown in Division 3 girls tennis, Division 4 boys and girls soccer, and Division 4 girls basketball. The girls tennis team also won the Ocean League championship.
The 2022-23 school year marked the first for Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in the Central Section.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team and girls soccer squad (Division 2) each took home a sectional divisional title. The Santa Maria boys soccer team (Division 2), Cabrillo boys water polo team (Division 3) and Santa Ynez boys golf team (Division 2) all won divisional championships.
Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime in an all-Santa Maria Valley Division 2 boys soccer championship game. The Saints also won a first-round Southern Cal Regional game before going out, against eventual regional champion Escondido San Pasqual.
The St. Joseph girls soccer and Cabrillo boys water polo squads each earned a share of a league title en route to winning Division 2 and Division 3 titles respectively.
The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team won the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) championship then earned another in a string of area titles.
The Righetti boys and girls track teams won at the Santa Barbara County Championships and at the City meet. The City meet was held at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.
Righetti came in a close fourth in the Sweepstakes race with 66 points, and Nipomo was fifth with 45. The Righetti boys and Nipomo girls each earned bronze with a third-place finish.
Other schools scoring in the Sweepstakes race included Cabrillo (37.3 points), Santa Ynez (35), Orcutt Academy (34), Valley Christian Academy (17.3), Dunn (16) and Santa Maria (13).
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.