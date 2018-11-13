Wahoos workout set for Sunday at Elks
The California Wahoos Baseball program will have a workout date for any interested Central Coast Players from the high school Classes of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and potential 14-and-under players that are currently in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades.
The workout will be on Sunday, Nov. 18, at Elks Field in Santa Maria and will be broken up into two sessions. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 2022 and 14-and-under players. The second session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 2019, 2020 and 2021 players.
The free workout is open to any players that would like to be considered for the California Wahoos teams that will play in the USA Baseball 17U/16U/15U/14U National Team Championships in Arizona or the Collegiate Team during the summer 2019 season.
In order to pre-register prior to the workout, go to www.leaguelineup.com/calwahoos and follow the directions on the website.
Check-in time for the first session will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and for the second session from 12 to 1 p .m. The workouts will start shortly after the check-in times.
For additional information, contact Vince Sagisi by phone at (818) 203-2348 or by e-mail at vsagisi@gmail.com
Protheroe closing in on Cal Poly rushing record
Cal Poly fullback Joe Protheroe needs 118 yards to become Cal Poly's all-time rushing leader.
Protheroe is at 4,088 yards for his career with the Mustangs. Craig Young, who played for Cal Poly from 1996-1999, holds the school record at 4,205.
Protheroe set the school single-season rushing mark with 260 yards in the Mustangs' 37-14 upset of No. 24 Idaho State Saturday. Protheroe has 1,627 yards on the year.
The Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) graduate is No. 2 among active rushers in the FCS with 4,088 yards career yards. Dominick Bragalone of Lehigh leads with 4,299.
Protheroe was named ROOT SPORTS Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Idaho State. Cal Poly cornerback Dominic Frasch shared the Defensive Player of the Week award with Nzuzi Webster of Eastern Washington.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.