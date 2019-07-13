Sports display at the SM Elks set for Sunday
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame has put together and all-sports memorabilia display scheduled for Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, at 1309 North Bradley.
"Come on down, meet some of the athletes and enjoy an array of sports memorabilia featuring some of Santa Maria Valley's great sports figures of the past," Elks member Eddie Navarro said.
There will be pictures and items from football, baseball, basketball, boxing and other sports on display at the event. Those interested in bringing sports items to share and display for the day are welcome.
Contact Eddie Navarro at (805) 720-3581 for more information or to answer any questions.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Pirate Passes now on sale
The Pirate Pass for the 2019 school year is now on sale.
The savings card that benefits the Santa Ynez High School football program provides holders with discounts around the Santa Ynez Valley.
There are 79 merchants participating in the event. Users can take advantage of discounts, special savings and promotions reserved only for Pirate Pass card holders.
The cost is $50.
The Pirate Pass can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com. The cards can also be purchased at Harrison Hardware, El Rancho Market, the State Farm office of Julia Tipolt, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Discover Buellton and Nielsen's Market.
SYHS needs coaches
Santa Ynez is looking for a junior varsity boys head water polo coach and a varsity girls head water polo coach.
Contact Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coach application.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament
The Five Cities squad will host the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, which will take place July 22-27.
The tourney is a double elimination one.
Games July 22-26 will take place at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande. The championship round will take place July 27 at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The championship round will begin at 10 a.m. that day. if necessary, there will be a 1 p.m. game (or the start will be approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 10 a.m. game) to determine the tournament champion.
The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tournament because its 13U team won the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018, earning the first Babe Ruth World Series championship ever for a Central Coast team.
Tournament teams include Five Cities, Central California, Arizona, Utah North, Northern California, Utah South, Hawaii, Southern California No. 2, Nevada and Southern California No. 1.
Five Cites will play Utah South at 7 p.m. July 22 in the first round. Other first-round games that day will include Central California vs. Arizona at 10 a.m., Utah North vs. Northern California at 1 p.m., and Hawaii against Southern California No. 2 at 4 p.m.
So Cal No. 1 and Nevada received first-round byes.