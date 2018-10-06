RHS softball, golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.
Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
Lompoc Babe Ruth election
Lompoc Babe Ruth is holding a general membership meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. at the George Meyer Field meeting room.
The league will hold its annual volunteer board member election at that time.
Board members help with league fundraising events, league games and tournaments.
Santa Ynez looking for water polo coach
Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a walk-on girls water polo coach.
The position is to lead the girls water polo program.
Those interested in the position, can contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.