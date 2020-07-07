Sportswire: Pirate Savings Card on sale, Santa Maria BadBoys looking for players, PGA Jr. League at Zaca Creek

The 2020-21 Pirate Football Savings Card is now on sale.
Purchasers can support local businesses and Santa Ynez Pirate football with the card.
The cost of the card is $50.
The card offers discounts to various local businesses. They can be purchased at New Frontiers, El Rancho, Valley Fresh and sypiratefootball.com
The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit 100% volunteer fundraising organization.
PGA Junior League at Zaca Creek
A Professional Golf Association (PGA) Junior League will be available for youngsters 17 years old and under.
No golf experience is required.
All practices and games will take place at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. The league will take place July 25-Dec. 20.
Registration fee is $225.
Every player will receive a kit that includes two jerseys, one orange and one blue, a bag tag, hat, performance t-shirt, clubs, snacks and beverages.
Practices will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Games will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
According to a press release issued by the Zaca Creek organization, guidelines and precautions for the league, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been approved by medical professionals in alignment with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and shared with coaches and families.
Bob Kotowski, the PGA at Zaca Creek, will oversee the PGA Junior League.
“The PGA Junior League is a great way to introduce kids to golf, or for experienced golfers to enjoy a fruitful related golf experience,” a Zaca Creek press release stated.
“Best of all, parents can feel assured that their children are playing a lifetime sport.”
For more information, contact Kotowski at 805-698-6224 or bob@oldeschoolgolfachool.com.
Hancock looking for runners
The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2020 fall squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.
BadBoyz looking for baseball players
The Santa Maria BadBoyz baseball club is seeking players and coaches for its fall baseball programs.
According to a statement by the program, no player will be left behind because of finances.
The fall program will take place August through October. All games will be local. The COVID-19 pandemic may affect field availability.
There will be a mandatory fundraiser, and social distancing protocols must be followed.
For more information, text Jimmy at (805) 714-6018. Players can register at the team’s website at www.leaguelineup.com/smbadboyz
Panther Valley Water Polo raising funds
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a severe hardship on fund raising for area water polo programs.
To try to help alleviate the problem, the Panther Valley Water Polo Club has started a fund raising page. Readers can visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/overcome-the-impacts-of-covid-19.
Readers who cannot donate are invited to join the page or share.
