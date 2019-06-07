Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional
The Five Cities squad will host the 2019 Pacific Southwest 14-U Babe Ruth Regional July 21-27 at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tourney by winning the 2018 Babe Ruth 14-U World Series.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in June and July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
College For Kids Summer Tennis
There will be an eight-week session of College For Kids youth tennis beginning Saturday,June 15 at Hancock College.
The Intermediate level class is from 10:55 to 11:55 a.m. The Beginning level class is from 11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. The course fee is $48.
Registration can be completed in person at Hancock's Community Education building. Contact coach Patrick Ortiz at 1-805-878-9831 for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.
12th annual Ed Knowles Conq Classic Golf Tournament
The Cabrillo Athletics Boosters Club, in conjunction with the Cabrillo Athletics Department, will be holding the 12th Annual Ed Knowles Conq Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 15, at the Mission Club.
There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities for all those interested in participating including:
Foursome Sponsor ($600, includes four golfers and a tee sign), golfer ($125) or tee sign sponsor ($150).
In addition to the golf, there will be a dinner and a silent and live auction. Check in time is 11:30 a.m. with a 12 p.m. shotgun start.
Contact the Cabrillo Athletics office at (805) 742-2905 for an application and/or with questions or email athletic director Dan Troup at troup.daniel@lusd.org.
VCA sports camps
Valley Christian Academy is hosting a series of summer sports camps.
The school's basketball camp is set for June 24-27, the football camp is July 1-3 and the volleyball camp is set for July 8-10.
The volleyball camp is $75 if registered by June 5 and $85 thereafter. The football camp is $30 by June 5 or $40 after. The cost of the basketball camp is $65 by June 5 for first through sixth graders and $75 thereafter. For seventh through 12th graders, the cost is $100 for early registration or $110 for normal registration after June 5.
Contact VCA's athletic director Pete Fortier at (805) 260-5951 or visit vcalions.com for more information.