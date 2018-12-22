Winter Youth Clinic
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Northside registration
Santa Maria Northside Little League is hosting registration for the 2019 season at Straw Hat Pizza, 1822 N. Broadway, on Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. and late registration on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration costs $140 and late registration is $150. This year's raffle ticket fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the year and will be paid for at the time of registration. Raffle tickets can be sold to recoup some of the money or they can be kept and entered into the raffle drawing.
All parents/guardians are asked to bring the participant's birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting school enrollment.
Contact league president Aaron Rice at (805) 331-6448 or player agent Lynn Johnson at (805) 621-3692 for more information. Also visit eteamz.com/northside for additional information.
Santa Ynez High seeking swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a coach to helm its junior varsity swim team for the spring season.
If interested, please contact athletic director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.